Panthers QB Andy Dalton: ‘There’s a lot that I can bring’ to No. 1 pick

The Carolina Panthers brought in Andy Dalton for a reason, one he solidified for us on Wednesday.

In his first press conference since agreeing to a two-year, $10 million deal on March 14, the former New Orleans Saints quarterback was asked about how the team sold him on jumping up a little further north within the NFC South. Dalton said, in regards to the presumed mentorship role he’ll be undertaking, that he has plenty to offer whoever the No. 1 overall pick will be.

“Well, I think that there’s a lot that I can bring to the room to help whoever’s gonna be in there,” he said. “And from the standpoint of—I was him 13 years ago coming in as a rookie and with the expectation of playing and all the stuff that goes into it. So, I think there will be some experience that I can bring.”

Dalton was selected in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, who proceeded to throw their red rifle right into the fire. The TCU product started all 16 games during his rookie campaign—throwing for 3,398 yards and 20 touchdowns en route to the first of his three career Pro Bowl nods.

(He also finished second in the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting to some fella named Cam Newton.)

The 35-year-old veteran went on to say that he’s in Carolina to help in whatever way he can, even if that means getting under center.

“For me, I’m here to be the best player I can be, too, and help this team in as many ways as I can,” he added. “And if it happens to be where I’m playing, that’s awesome. That’s what I’ve done my whole career everywhere I’ve been. But if not, it’s helping the team in different ways.”

