Panthers put Yetur Gross-Matos on injured reserve, Tyler Larsen on COVID-19 list

The Carolina Panthers will be without two of their linemen for at least the next few weeks.

The team just announced that they have placed rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos on the injured reserve list. He suffered an ankle sprain in Sunday’s win over the Falcons and had not been practicing this week. Under the NFL’s new rules, he will be eligible to return to the active roster in three weeks.

Also, the Panthers placed backup offensive lineman Tyler Larsen on the COVID-19/reserve list.

This is rough news on both accounts. Obviously, Larsen’s health is the biggest concern and matters most. He may have contracted the virus from Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, who tested positive earlier this week. Larsen was only on the field for five snaps, which once again underscores the risks these players are taking this year.

As far as football goes, Carolina’s interior offensive line depth takes a hit. As long as starting center Matt Paradis doesn’t get injured they should be fine, though.

Gross-Matos going on IR is brutal news for a defensive line unit that was just starting to take off. His pressure rate this season is better than some of the league’s elite pass rushers. The team will likely be adding somebody to help make up for his absence. For now, expect Stephen Weatherly to get the majority of what would have been Gross-Matos’ snaps.

