The Panthers instituted intensive protocols in their facility for practices this week in response to Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after last weekend’s game and the Panthers have now placed a player on the list as well.

Reserve offensive lineman Tyler Larsen is off the active roster and on the list. The team said in the announcement of that move that the enhanced protocols will remain in place and that their game against the Bears is still on for Sunday as scheduled.

Larsen was listed as out of practice with an illness on Thursday and it is not known if he tested positive or had close contact with an infected person. He played a handful of special teams snaps last Sunday and did not appear to have any contact with Davidson.

The Panthers also announced that they have placed rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He has six tackles, a sack and a forced fumble this season.

Panthers put Tyler Larsen on COVID list, Yetur Gross-Matos on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk