Panthers put Troy Pride Jr. on injured reserve, cut three others

The Panthers dropped to 85 players on Tuesday by making a variety of moves, including a trade that sent tackle Greg Little to Miami for a seventh-round pick.

Cornerback Troy Pride Jr. was placed on injured reserve in another move. Pride had to be carted off with a knee injury during Sunday’s preseason opener against the Colts.

Pride was a fourth-round pick last year. He had 42 tackles in 14 games during his rookie season.

The Panthers also released running back Rob Smith. Smith signed with the Panthers a couple of weeks ago and last played a regular season game for the Raiders in 2019.

Carolina rounded out Tuesday’s moves by waiving center Mike Panasiuk linebacker Nate Hall with injury designations.

