Panthers put Tarik Cohen on practice squad injured reserve

Running back Tarik Cohen signed to the Panthers practice squad in a bid to come back to the NFL, but that effort has hit a snag.

Cohen injured his hamstring recently and the Panthers announced that he has been placed on the practice squad injured reserve list as a result. He will not be eligible to be called up to the active roster for the next four games as a result of the move.

Cohen last played in the NFL as a member of the Bears in 2020. He suffered a severe knee injury early that season and missed all of 2021 while recovering. Cohen then suffered a torn Achilles while working out in an attempt to come back in 2022.

The Panthers signed running back Spencer Brown to the practice squad to fill the spot left open by Cohen's injury.