Panthers put Natrell Jamerson on IR, promote DeAndrew White from practice squad

The Panthers have made a change to their roster after returning from their bye week.

The team announced that cornerback Natrell Jamerson on injured reserve and wide receiver DeAndrew White has been promoted from the practice squad. The Panthers also announced that wide receiver Braxton Miller has been added to the practice squad.

A foot injury led to Jamerson landing on injured reserve. He appeared in five games and made three tackles.

White made his debut with the 49ers after going undrafted in 2015. He spent time with the Patriots, Texans and Broncos before landing on Carolina’s practice squad last season.

White has three catches for 42 yards in six career games. He’s also returned six kickoffs and five punts in those appearances.

Miller was a 2016 third-round pick by the Texans. He had 34 catches, 261 yards and two touchdowns in 21 games over his first two seasons, but did not play at all in the 2018 regular season.