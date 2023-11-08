Panthers put Luiji Vilain on IR

The Panthers doubled up on adding linebackers to injured reserve on Tuesday.

After announcing that Chandler Wooten was going on the list early in the day, they also placed Luiji Vilain on injured reserve in the evening. They have now placed 13 players on injured reserve this season, although linebacker Marquis Haynes started the process of returning to action this week.

Vilain was signed off of the Vikings practice squad in October and he played four special teams snaps in last Sunday's loss to the Colts. He had four tackles in four games for the Vikings over the last two seasons.

In addition to the players on injured reserve, the Panthers will also be without edge rusher Brian Burns, who is in the concussion protocol, when they face the Bears on Thursday night.