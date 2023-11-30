Panthers put Laviska Shenault on IR

Panthers interim head coach Chris Tabor won't have wide receiver Laviska Shenault available for at least the next four games.

The team announced on Thursday that Shenault has been placed on injured reserve. Shenault is dealing with an ankle injury.

Shenault missed time with a different ankle injury earlier this season and has played in eight games this season. He had 10 catches for 60 yards and 12 carries for 55 yards on the year.

The Panthers now have 15 players on injured reserve. Three of those players — safety Jeremy Chinn, cornerback Jaycee Horn, and edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos — have been designated for return and the Panthers have open spots on the 53-man roster for all of them heading into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.