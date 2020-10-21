Panthers put Joey Slye, Trent Scott on COVID-19 list

The Panthers did not have any positive COVID-19 tests since shutting their facility down on Monday, so they are back in the building on Wednesday.

While there were no positive tests, they did put a couple of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team announced that kicker Joey Slye and offensive lineman Trent Scott have been placed on the list.

Teams do not say whether a player has been placed on the list because of a positive test or because of close contact with an infected person. Joseph Person on TheAthletic.com reports that the latter reason is why the move was made with Slye and Scott.

Offensive lineman Michael Schofield went on the list earlier this week.

