Panthers put Hayden Hurst, Justin McCray on IR

Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst's season is over.

Hurst said last week that he hoped to return to action before the season ends, but the complications he's experienced after suffering a concussion won't clear up in time for that to happen. The Panthers placed Hurst on injured reserve Friday.

Hurst's father revealed last week that his son has been dealing with post-traumatic amnesia and Hurst said he can't remember what happened for several hours after he suffered the injury on November 9. He had returned to practice on a limited basis, but he was back out of practice this week.

Guard Justin McCray is also going on injured reserve. He suffered a calf injury early in last Sunday's loss to the Saints.

The Panthers signed defensive lineman Chris Wormley to the active roster from the practice squad, which leaves them with one open roster spot to fill.