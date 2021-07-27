The Panthers announced a couple of roster moves to kick off training camp on Tuesday, including the addition of a player to their COVID-19 reserve list.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu has been placed on the list. He’s the only player on the list for the Panthers at present.

Luvu signed with the Panthers this offseason. He had 59 tackles and six sacks in 40 games for the Jets over the last three seasons.

The Panthers also placed safety Lano Hill on the physically unable to perform list. Hall hurt his foot during the team’s offseason program. He had 64 tackles in 42 games for the Seahawks over the last four seasons.

Panthers put Frankie Luvu on COVID reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk