Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson tore his Achilles last Thursday and the team moved him off of the active roster on Monday.

Jackson has been placed on injured reserve. The Panthers did not announce a corresponding move, so they have an open roster spot at their disposal heading into their Week 11 game against the Ravens.

Jackson had 35 tackles, two interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and three passes defensed in nine games this season.

Jaycee Horn, Keith Taylor, C.J. Henderson, and Tae Hayes remain on hand at cornerback for the Panthers.

The Panthers also signed former University of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King to their practice squad on Monday. King gives them another player at the position with P.J. Walker sidelined by a high ankle sprain.

Panthers put Donte Jackson on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk