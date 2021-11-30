Panthers put Donte Jackson on injured reserve

The Panthers added another player to their injured reserve list on Tuesday.

Cornerback Donte Jackson suffered a groin injury during Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins and an MRI showed enough damage to warrant placement on the list. While Jackson would be eligible to return after three weeks, the team says that his season is over.

Running back Christian McCaffrey was placed on injured reserve Monday due to an ankle injury and he will also miss what’s left of the season.

Jackson started all 12 games for the Panthers this season. He had 61 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. Stephon Gilmore, A.J. Bouye, CJ Henderson, Keith Taylor Jr., and Rashaan Melvin remain on hand at cornerback in Carolina.

The Panthers also activated guard Deonte Brown from injured reserve on Tuesday.

