Panthers put Chandler Wooten on IR

The Panthers put a key member of their special teams units on injured reserve Tuesday.

The team announced that linebacker Chandler Wooten will miss at least the next four games due to an ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Colts.

Wooten has appeared in every game this year and played 81 percent of the team's special teams snaps. He had a tackle and a recovery of a muffed punt against Indianapolis and has eight tackles over the course of the entire season.

The Panthers also announced that they have signed tight end Jordan Matthews to the active roster from the practice squad. They also signed linebackers Ace Eley and Blake Martinez to the practice squad. Head coach Frank Reich said Martinez would sign with the team on Monday.