Panthers put Cameron Erving, Matt Paradis on IR; waive Royce Freeman

The Panthers lost a pair of offensive linemen to injuries during Sunday’s loss to the Patriots and they placed both of them on injured reserve on Monday.

Center Matt Paradis is out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL and left tackle Cameron Erving will now miss at least three games with a calf injury. Sam Tecklenburg took over for Paradis and Dennis Daley replaced Erving. Pat Elflein could also see time at center if he’s healthy enough to play after being inactive with a hamstring injury.

The Panthers also announced that they have waived running back Royce Freeman and linebacker Clay Johnston. Freeman ran 21 times for 77 yards in eight games, but was inactive on Sunday with Christian McCaffrey back from his hamstring injury.

Punter Lachlan Edwards was signed to the active roster after being promoted on a temporary basis the last two weeks. The Panthers have three other open roster spots after Monday’s moves.

