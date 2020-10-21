Panthers put 2 more players on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Panthers have placed two more players on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. They just announced that kicker Joey Slye and offensive tackle Trent Scott are joining the list, which already has guard Michael Schofield and center Tyler Larsen on it.

According to Joe Person at the Athletic, neither player has tested positive for the virus. However, they were in close contact with players who have.

Panthers place two more players on COVID list – K Joey Slye and OL Trent Scott. Neither player has tested positive yet, but were in close contact w/ infected person(s), per source. Panthers' building remains open and Sunday's game at New Orleans still on as of now. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 21, 2020





Scott is one of the team’s two backups for starting left tackle Russell Okung, so their depth at that spot takes a hit. Slye being out is obviously more problematic, as Carolina doesn’t have another kicker currently on the roster.

However, the Panthers have already brought in a few potential replacements for visits, hosting three free agent kickers this week.

Panthers have three free agent kickers currently going through COVID testing – Casey Bednarski, Austin Parker and Taylor Bertolet, per source.

Marty Hurney has had a contingency plan at kicker all season. This week it becomes of much more importance. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 21, 2020





