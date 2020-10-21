Panthers put 2 more players on reserve/COVID-19 list

Tim Weaver

The Panthers have placed two more players on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. They just announced that kicker Joey Slye and offensive tackle Trent Scott are joining the list, which already has guard Michael Schofield and center Tyler Larsen on it.

According to Joe Person at the Athletic, neither player has tested positive for the virus. However, they were in close contact with players who have.


Scott is one of the team’s two backups for starting left tackle Russell Okung, so their depth at that spot takes a hit. Slye being out is obviously more problematic, as Carolina doesn’t have another kicker currently on the roster.

However, the Panthers have already brought in a few potential replacements for visits, hosting three free agent kickers this week.


Related

Panthers updated 2020 practice squad going into Week 7