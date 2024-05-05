Panthers punch ticket to 2A State Tournament

May 4—SEMINOLE — The sixth-ranked Latta High School baseball team wrapped up a Class 2A Regional championship with a convincing 13-1 win over No. 11 Ketchum Thursday evening at Seminole State College.

The Panthers punched their ticket to the Class 2A State Tournament, which begins Thursday at Shawnee's Memorial Park, with a 23-8 record. The Warriors ended the season at 27-10.

It will be the fifth spring state tournament appearance for Latta since 2017. Coach Dillon Atkinson's club will be searching for its first spring state championship since the 2005 season.

Latta 13, Ketchum 1

Latta senior Landon Wolfe turned in a strong pitching performance for the Panthers. He struck out eight, didn't walk a batter and allowed just one Ketchum hit and no earned runs in the six-inning run rule.

Latta put the game out of reach with a five-run outburst in the top of the sixth inning. That late volley was highlighted by an RBI triple by Hunter Price and a run-scoring single from Deakon Smith. That inning also included three Ketchum errors. The Warriors committed six total errors in the contest

Holden Lee paced a 10-hit Latta offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Seven other LHS players had one hit apiece.

Wolfe finished 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and a run scored and Smith ended up 1-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Darien Miller finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs for the winners.

Hayden Taylor had the lone Ketchum hit — a single to lead off the top of the third inning. Taylor advanced to third before being stranded.