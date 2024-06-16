Panthers pull Sergei Bobrovsky after giving up five goals in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

For the first time in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Florida Panthers have someone in net not named Sergei Bobrovsky.

Anthony Stolarz, who was stellar in the regular season as Florida’s No. 2 goalie, relieved Bobrovsky 4:59 into the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final after the Oilers scored five goals on 16 shots against the Vezina Trophy finalist.

Bobrovsky had spent the entirety of the postseason in the net for Florida. He entered Saturday with a 2.07 goals against average, .916 save percentage and a pair of shutouts through 20 playoff games. In the first three games against Edmonton, he had a staggering .953 save percentage, stopping 82 of 86 shots faced — including a 32-save shutout in Game 1.

On Saturday, the Oilers attacked early and often and, finally, found a way to get past Bobrovsky.

Mattias Janmark, Adam Henrique and Dylan Holloway scored in the first period, with Janmark’s goal coming shorthanded, to give Edmonton a 3-1 lead after the first 20 minutes.

Connor McDavid and Darnell Nurse then scored in the opening 4:59 of the second to end Bobrovsky’s night prematurely.

That brought in Stolarz for the first-ever playoff appearance of his eight-year NHL career. The 30-year-old netminder went 16-7-2 in the regular season over his 27 appearances (24 starts) while posting a 2.03 goals against average and .925 save percentage.

This story will be updated.