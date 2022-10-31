Panthers prove they’re competitive, watchable under Steve Wilks

Carolina Panthers fans came into Week 8 hoping to see their team lock up the NFC South lead. And while that ultimately did not happen, as they fell to the Atlanta Falcons in a heartbreaking overtime loss, there was plenty to be proud of.

There was a markedly different team on the field Sunday than what we saw when Matt Rhule had the reins. They look inspired under interim head coach Steve Wilks—fighting for every yard, hitting with intensity and exuding pride and passion throughout the afternoon.

Unlike in weeks prior, every lead change felt like an obstacle Carolina could and would overcome. The players knew it and we felt it, and what was once a sinking feeling is now an opportunity to overcome.

Unfortunately, that didn’t mean much on the scoreboard. But their performance will mean a lot when they get back into the film room and see the opportunity that was out on the field.

Carolina won the game multiple times—before mistakes by a kicker or from a brain fart allowed it to slip away. These things can be corrected and worked on, especially a good leader like Wilks there to help carry it over.

This team has a totally different tone, feel, and competitive nature. The “Keep Pounding” mantra of this squad resonates heavily, and they will be back on their feet and ready to take on the defending AFC champions next week.

Related

WATCH: Panthers WR DJ Moore makes miraculous game-tying TD catch WATCH: Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman scores 3 TDs in Week 8

List

Biggest takeaways from Panthers' Week 8 loss to Falcons

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire