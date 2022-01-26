The Panthers have promoted director of player negotiations and salary cap manager Samir Suleiman. The team announced his new title is vice president of football administration.

General Manager Scott Fitterer said Suleiman will have an expanded role in the budgeting and finance function of the football operation.

Suleiman, 46, arrived in Carolina after eight seasons with the Steelers and has worked for the Rams and Jaguars.

“Samir’s been instrumental for us over the past year,” Fitterer said, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “From signing Haason Reddick and other free agents last offseason, he’s done a great job for us. We rely on him and his ability to manage the salary cap every day, and he’s a big part of what we do here.”

Fitterer said Suleiman also could help the front office in player evaluation. His experience in free agency from years of negotiating contracts helps them consider value in the market.

Panthers promote Samir Suleiman to VP of football administration originally appeared on Pro Football Talk