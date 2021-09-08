The Panthers had an open roster spot on their 53-player roster after placing guard John Miller on the COVID-19 reserve list. They filled it Tuesday night.

The team announced it has promoted center Sam Tecklenburg from the practice squad.

Tecklenburg, 24, spent last year on the Panthers’ practice squad. He got increased work during the team’s three-game preseason last month, including playing every snap against the Colts.

The Panthers signed cornerback John Brannon to their practice squad to take Tecklenburg’s spot. The Western Carolina product was on the Chargers’ practice squad last year and went to camp with the Chargers this year.

Panthers promote Sam Tecklenburg from practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk