Panthers’ projected pass block win rate among NFL’s lowest

Winning in the NFL today requires a capable quarterback and an at-least respectable supporting cast around him. We know that the Panthers have a strong group of pass-catching weapons and a sharp playcaller in offensive coordinator Joe Brady. In theory, Sam Darnold should be able to take a step forward in his development. However, Carolina’s highly-questionable offensive line could be the bad apple that spoils the whole thing.

Heading into the 2021 season, there’s not much faith in this unit. Pro Football Focus has the Panthers offensive line ranked No. 31 in the league. ESPN is projecting that their pass block win rate is only going to be 56%, which would rank No. 27.

“Sam Darnold should have better weapons and better coaching in Carolina, but he probably will not get a particularly good pass-protecting line. The ranks above might even give an overly optimistic impression, because Erving and Elflein both ranked poorly in 2019. Moton, who just got a four-year extension, is the only reliable blocker here.”

Some quarterbacks can overcome a porous offensive line and lift their team with their ability to improvise and throw on the run. Darnold has not proven to be one of them since he was drafted. In fact, he was recently named the league’s worst passer outside the pocket.

Locking in Moton on his massive extension gives this unit some much-needed stability. However, the other four spots are far from a sure thing and the depth behind them isn’t exactly impressive, either.

It’s always possible this group will be a pleasant surprise. That said, the Panthers front office should have a backup plan in case things go south once the season begins.