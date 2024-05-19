Advertisement

Panthers projected depth chart heading into 2024 OTAs

anthony rizzuti
·1 min read

The Carolina Panthers will be taking their next step of the offseason on Monday, when they begin organized team activities (OTAs).

So as we march forward, here are our projected depth charts for the offense, defense and special teams . . .

Offense:

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

5th

6th

7th

QB

Bryce Young

Andy Dalton

Jack Plummer

RB

Chuba Hubbard

Miles Sanders

Jonathon Brooks

Raheem Blackshear

Rashaad Penny

Mike Boone

Jaden Shirden

WR

Diontae Johnson

Jonathan Mingo

David Moore

Jalen Camp

Jalen Coker

WR

Xavier Legette

Terrace Marshall Jr.

Michael Strachan

Cam Sims

Sam Pinckney

SWR

Adam Thielen

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

TE

Tommy Tremble

Ian Thomas

Stephen Sullivan

Ja’Tavion Sanders

Jordan Matthews

LT

Ikem Ekwonu

Yosh Nijman

Ricky Lee

Jeremiah Crawford

LG

Damien Lewis

Cade Mays

C

Austin Corbett

Brady Christensen

Andrew Raym

RG

Robert Hunt

Chandler Zavala

Nash Jensen

J.D. DiRenzo

RT

Taylor Moton

Badara Traore

Defense:

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

DE

Derrick Brown

LaBryan Ray

T.J. Smith

DT

Shy Tuttle

Nick Thurman

Ulumoo Ale

DE

A’Shawn Robinson

Jaden Crumedy

Popo Aumavae

OLB

Jadeveon Clowney

K’Lavon Chaisson

Amaré Barno

Eku Leota

Derrick McLendon

ILB

Shaq Thompson

Trevin Wallace

Chandler Wooten

Claudin Cherelus

ILB

Josey Jewell

Tae Davis

Michael Barrett

Jackson Mitchell

OLB

D.J. Wonnum

DJ Johnson

Cam Gill

Luiji Vilain

Kenny Dyson

CB

Jaycee Horn

D’Shawn Jamison

Lamar Jackson

CB

Dane Jackson

Dicaprio Bootle

Willie Drew

SS

Xavier Woods

Jammie Robinson

Sam Franklin Jr.

Demani Richardson

Clayton Isbell

FS

Jordan Fuller

Nick Scott

Alex Cook

NCB

Troy Hill

Chau Smith-Wade

Special teams:

1st

2nd

K

Eddy Piñeiro

Harrison Mevis

P

Johnny Hekker

LS

JJ Jansen

KR

Raheem Blackshear

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Xavier Legette

PR

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Xavier Legette

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire