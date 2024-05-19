Panthers projected depth chart heading into 2024 OTAs

The Carolina Panthers will be taking their next step of the offseason on Monday, when they begin organized team activities (OTAs).

So as we march forward, here are our projected depth charts for the offense, defense and special teams . . .

Offense:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th QB Bryce Young Andy Dalton Jack Plummer RB Chuba Hubbard Miles Sanders Jonathon Brooks Raheem Blackshear Rashaad Penny Mike Boone Jaden Shirden WR Diontae Johnson Jonathan Mingo David Moore Jalen Camp Jalen Coker WR Xavier Legette Terrace Marshall Jr. Michael Strachan Cam Sims Sam Pinckney SWR Adam Thielen Ihmir Smith-Marsette TE Tommy Tremble Ian Thomas Stephen Sullivan Ja’Tavion Sanders Jordan Matthews LT Ikem Ekwonu Yosh Nijman Ricky Lee Jeremiah Crawford LG Damien Lewis Cade Mays C Austin Corbett Brady Christensen Andrew Raym RG Robert Hunt Chandler Zavala Nash Jensen J.D. DiRenzo RT Taylor Moton Badara Traore

Defense:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th DE Derrick Brown LaBryan Ray T.J. Smith DT Shy Tuttle Nick Thurman Ulumoo Ale DE A’Shawn Robinson Jaden Crumedy Popo Aumavae OLB Jadeveon Clowney K’Lavon Chaisson Amaré Barno Eku Leota Derrick McLendon ILB Shaq Thompson Trevin Wallace Chandler Wooten Claudin Cherelus ILB Josey Jewell Tae Davis Michael Barrett Jackson Mitchell OLB D.J. Wonnum DJ Johnson Cam Gill Luiji Vilain Kenny Dyson CB Jaycee Horn D’Shawn Jamison Lamar Jackson CB Dane Jackson Dicaprio Bootle Willie Drew SS Xavier Woods Jammie Robinson Sam Franklin Jr. Demani Richardson Clayton Isbell FS Jordan Fuller Nick Scott Alex Cook NCB Troy Hill Chau Smith-Wade

Special teams:

1st 2nd K Eddy Piñeiro Harrison Mevis P Johnny Hekker LS JJ Jansen KR Raheem Blackshear Ihmir Smith-Marsette Xavier Legette PR Ihmir Smith-Marsette Xavier Legette

