Panthers projected depth chart heading into 2024 mandatory minicamp

The Carolina Panthers begin the next phase of their offseason on Tuesday, as they begin this year’s mandatory minicamp. But before we get into this two-day installment, let’s try to forecast how all the team’s current pieces fit together.

Here is our projected depth chart for the Panthers heading into mandatory minicamp:

Offense:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th QB Bryce Young Andy Dalton Jack Plummer RB Chuba Hubbard Miles Sanders Jonathon Brooks Raheem Blackshear Rashaad Penny Mike Boone Jaden Shirden WR Diontae Johnson Jonathan Mingo David Moore Jalen Camp Jalen Coker WR Xavier Legette Terrace Marshall Jr. Michael Strachan Cam Sims Sam Pinckney SWR Adam Thielen Ihmir Smith-Marsette TE Tommy Tremble Ian Thomas Stephen Sullivan Ja’Tavion Sanders Jordan Matthews LT Ikem Ekwonu Yosh Nijman Ricky Lee Jeremiah Crawford LG Damien Lewis Cade Mays C Austin Corbett Brady Christensen Andrew Raym RG Robert Hunt Chandler Zavala Nash Jensen J.D. DiRenzo RT Taylor Moton Badara Traore

Defense:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th DE Derrick Brown LaBryan Ray T.J. Smith DT Shy Tuttle Nick Thurman Ulumoo Ale DE A’Shawn Robinson Jaden Crumedy Popo Aumavae OLB Jadeveon Clowney K’Lavon Chaisson Amaré Barno Eku Leota Derrick McLendon ILB Shaq Thompson Trevin Wallace Chandler Wooten Claudin Cherelus ILB Josey Jewell Tae Davis Michael Barrett Jackson Mitchell OLB D.J. Wonnum DJ Johnson Cam Gill Luiji Vilain Kenny Dyson CB Jaycee Horn D’Shawn Jamison Lamar Jackson CB Dane Jackson Dicaprio Bootle Willie Drew SS Xavier Woods Jammie Robinson Sam Franklin Jr. Demani Richardson Clayton Isbell FS Jordan Fuller Nick Scott Alex Cook NCB Troy Hill Chau Smith-Wade

Special teams:

1st 2nd K Eddy Piñeiro Harrison Mevis P Johnny Hekker LS JJ Jansen KR Raheem Blackshear Ihmir Smith-Marsette Xavier Legette PR Ihmir Smith-Marsette Xavier Legette

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Head coach Dave Canales of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Head coach Dave Canales of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Bryce Young #8 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Bryce Young #8 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Derrick Brown #95 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Derrick Brown #95 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Jaycee Horn #8 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Jaycee Horn #8 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Head coach Dave Canales of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Head coach Dave Canales of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Jonathon Brooks #24 and Xavier Legette #17 of the Carolina…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Jonathon Brooks #24 and Xavier Legette #17 of the Carolina Panthers attend Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: (L-R) Lamar Jackson #31, head coach Dave Canales, Ja'Tavion Sanders…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: (L-R) Lamar Jackson #31, head coach Dave Canales, Ja'Tavion Sanders #85, and Tommy Tremble #82 attend Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Head coach Dave Canales of the Carolina Panthers looks on…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Head coach Dave Canales of the Carolina Panthers looks on during Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Head coach Dave Canales and Willie Drew #34 of the…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Head coach Dave Canales and Willie Drew #34 of the Carolina Panthers react during Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: D.J. Johnson #52 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: D.J. Johnson #52 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Andy Dalton #14 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Andy Dalton #14 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: (L-R) Jackson Mitchell #49, Trevin Wallace #56, and Michael Barrett…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: (L-R) Jackson Mitchell #49, Trevin Wallace #56, and Michael Barrett #41 of the Carolina Panthers train during Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Dan Morgan, President of Football Operations and General Manager of…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Dan Morgan, President of Football Operations and General Manager of the Carolina Panthers, attends Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Ja'Tavion Sanders #85 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Ja'Tavion Sanders #85 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Alex Cook of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers OTA…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Alex Cook of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Alex Cook (27) and linebacker Shaq Thompson…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Alex Cook (27) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) talk during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Popo Aumavae (78) during OTAs. Mandatory…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Popo Aumavae (78) during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derek Brown (95) during OTAs. Mandatory…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derek Brown (95) during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Mike Boone (34) and running back…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Mike Boone (34) and running back Raheem Blackshear (3) during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) throws during OTAs.…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) throws during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jammie Robinson (22) during OTAs. Mandatory Credit:…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jammie Robinson (22) during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) back on defense during…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) back on defense during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace (56) during OTAs. Mandatory Credit:…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace (56) during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) hands off to running…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) hands off to running back Jaden Shirden (37) during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during OTAs. Mandatory…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) prepares for a…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) prepares for a drill during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Cade Mays (64), center Andrew Raym (60),…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Cade Mays (64), center Andrew Raym (60), guard Nash Jensen (66) and guard Brady Christensen (70) during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Cam Sims (87) makes a catch…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Cam Sims (87) makes a catch during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Junior Aho (92) on the blocking…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Junior Aho (92) on the blocking drill during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Kenny Dyson Jr. (55) and defensive…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Kenny Dyson Jr. (55) and defensive tackle Ulumoo Ale (74) work on agility with coach Todd Wash during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derek Brown (95) runs an agility…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derek Brown (95) runs an agility drill guided by defense coach Todd Wash during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Chandler Wooten (57) runs an agility drill…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Chandler Wooten (57) runs an agility drill during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) and quarterback Andy Dalton…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) and quarterback Andy Dalton (14) chat during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (15) makes a cut…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (15) makes a cut during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers Head Coach Dave Canales claps watching offensive drills…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers Head Coach Dave Canales claps watching offensive drills during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) makes a catch…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) makes a catch during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (15) makes a catch…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (15) makes a catch during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Cam Sims (87) makes a catch…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Cam Sims (87) makes a catch during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (11) makes a catch…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (11) makes a catch during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Mike Strachan (86) makes a catch…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Mike Strachan (86) makes a catch during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) in pursuit during OTAs.…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) in pursuit during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Rookie Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (24) during OTAs.…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Rookie Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (24) during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws during OTAs. Mandatory…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws during OTAs. Mandatory…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (96) runs an agility…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (96) runs an agility drill during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker DJ Johnson (52) hits the blocking dummy…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker DJ Johnson (52) hits the blocking dummy during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Eku Leota (46) runs an agility drill…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Eku Leota (46) runs an agility drill during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Luiji Vilain (43) runs an agility drill…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Luiji Vilain (43) runs an agility drill during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Backfield members Carolina Panthers running back Jaden Shirden (37), running…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Backfield members Carolina Panthers running back Jaden Shirden (37), running back Mike Boone (34), running back Chuba Hubbard (30) and running back Raheem Blackshear (3) during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire