Panthers projected depth chart heading into 2024 mandatory minicamp
The Carolina Panthers begin the next phase of their offseason on Tuesday, as they begin this year’s mandatory minicamp. But before we get into this two-day installment, let’s try to forecast how all the team’s current pieces fit together.
Here is our projected depth chart for the Panthers heading into mandatory minicamp:
Offense:
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
5th
6th
7th
QB
Bryce Young
Andy Dalton
Jack Plummer
RB
Chuba Hubbard
Miles Sanders
Jonathon Brooks
Raheem Blackshear
Rashaad Penny
Mike Boone
Jaden Shirden
WR
Diontae Johnson
Jonathan Mingo
David Moore
Jalen Camp
Jalen Coker
WR
Xavier Legette
Terrace Marshall Jr.
Michael Strachan
Cam Sims
Sam Pinckney
SWR
Adam Thielen
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
TE
Tommy Tremble
Ian Thomas
Stephen Sullivan
Ja’Tavion Sanders
Jordan Matthews
LT
Ikem Ekwonu
Yosh Nijman
Ricky Lee
Jeremiah Crawford
LG
Damien Lewis
Cade Mays
C
Austin Corbett
Brady Christensen
Andrew Raym
RG
Robert Hunt
Chandler Zavala
Nash Jensen
J.D. DiRenzo
RT
Taylor Moton
Badara Traore
Defense:
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
DE
Derrick Brown
LaBryan Ray
T.J. Smith
DT
Shy Tuttle
Nick Thurman
Ulumoo Ale
DE
A’Shawn Robinson
Jaden Crumedy
Popo Aumavae
OLB
Jadeveon Clowney
K’Lavon Chaisson
Amaré Barno
Eku Leota
Derrick McLendon
ILB
Shaq Thompson
Trevin Wallace
Chandler Wooten
Claudin Cherelus
ILB
Josey Jewell
Tae Davis
Michael Barrett
Jackson Mitchell
OLB
D.J. Wonnum
DJ Johnson
Cam Gill
Luiji Vilain
Kenny Dyson
CB
Jaycee Horn
D’Shawn Jamison
Lamar Jackson
CB
Dane Jackson
Dicaprio Bootle
Willie Drew
SS
Xavier Woods
Jammie Robinson
Sam Franklin Jr.
Demani Richardson
Clayton Isbell
FS
Jordan Fuller
Nick Scott
Alex Cook
NCB
Troy Hill
Chau Smith-Wade
Special teams:
1st
2nd
K
Eddy Piñeiro
Harrison Mevis
P
Johnny Hekker
LS
JJ Jansen
KR
Raheem Blackshear
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Xavier Legette
PR
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Xavier Legette
