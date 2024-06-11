Advertisement

Panthers projected depth chart heading into 2024 mandatory minicamp

anthony rizzuti
·18 min read

The Carolina Panthers begin the next phase of their offseason on Tuesday, as they begin this year’s mandatory minicamp. But before we get into this two-day installment, let’s try to forecast how all the team’s current pieces fit together.

Here is our projected depth chart for the Panthers heading into mandatory minicamp:

Offense:

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

5th

6th

7th

QB

Bryce Young

Andy Dalton

Jack Plummer

RB

Chuba Hubbard

Miles Sanders

Jonathon Brooks

Raheem Blackshear

Rashaad Penny

Mike Boone

Jaden Shirden

WR

Diontae Johnson

Jonathan Mingo

David Moore

Jalen Camp

Jalen Coker

WR

Xavier Legette

Terrace Marshall Jr.

Michael Strachan

Cam Sims

Sam Pinckney

SWR

Adam Thielen

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

TE

Tommy Tremble

Ian Thomas

Stephen Sullivan

Ja’Tavion Sanders

Jordan Matthews

LT

Ikem Ekwonu

Yosh Nijman

Ricky Lee

Jeremiah Crawford

LG

Damien Lewis

Cade Mays

C

Austin Corbett

Brady Christensen

Andrew Raym

RG

Robert Hunt

Chandler Zavala

Nash Jensen

J.D. DiRenzo

RT

Taylor Moton

Badara Traore

Defense:

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

DE

Derrick Brown

LaBryan Ray

T.J. Smith

DT

Shy Tuttle

Nick Thurman

Ulumoo Ale

DE

A’Shawn Robinson

Jaden Crumedy

Popo Aumavae

OLB

Jadeveon Clowney

K’Lavon Chaisson

Amaré Barno

Eku Leota

Derrick McLendon

ILB

Shaq Thompson

Trevin Wallace

Chandler Wooten

Claudin Cherelus

ILB

Josey Jewell

Tae Davis

Michael Barrett

Jackson Mitchell

OLB

D.J. Wonnum

DJ Johnson

Cam Gill

Luiji Vilain

Kenny Dyson

CB

Jaycee Horn

D’Shawn Jamison

Lamar Jackson

CB

Dane Jackson

Dicaprio Bootle

Willie Drew

SS

Xavier Woods

Jammie Robinson

Sam Franklin Jr.

Demani Richardson

Clayton Isbell

FS

Jordan Fuller

Nick Scott

Alex Cook

NCB

Troy Hill

Chau Smith-Wade

Special teams:

1st

2nd

K

Eddy Piñeiro

Harrison Mevis

P

Johnny Hekker

LS

JJ Jansen

KR

Raheem Blackshear

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Xavier Legette

PR

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Xavier Legette

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Head coach Dave Canales of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Head coach Dave Canales of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Bryce Young #8 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Bryce Young #8 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Derrick Brown #95 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Derrick Brown #95 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Jaycee Horn #8 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Jaycee Horn #8 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Head coach Dave Canales of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Head coach Dave Canales of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Jonathon Brooks #24 and Xavier Legette #17 of the Carolina…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Jonathon Brooks #24 and Xavier Legette #17 of the Carolina Panthers attend Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: (L-R) Lamar Jackson #31, head coach Dave Canales, Ja'Tavion Sanders…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: (L-R) Lamar Jackson #31, head coach Dave Canales, Ja'Tavion Sanders #85, and Tommy Tremble #82 attend Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Head coach Dave Canales of the Carolina Panthers looks on…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Head coach Dave Canales of the Carolina Panthers looks on during Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Head coach Dave Canales and Willie Drew #34 of the…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Head coach Dave Canales and Willie Drew #34 of the Carolina Panthers react during Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: D.J. Johnson #52 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: D.J. Johnson #52 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Andy Dalton #14 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Andy Dalton #14 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: (L-R) Jackson Mitchell #49, Trevin Wallace #56, and Michael Barrett…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: (L-R) Jackson Mitchell #49, Trevin Wallace #56, and Michael Barrett #41 of the Carolina Panthers train during Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Dan Morgan, President of Football Operations and General Manager of…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Dan Morgan, President of Football Operations and General Manager of the Carolina Panthers, attends Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Ja'Tavion Sanders #85 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Ja'Tavion Sanders #85 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Alex Cook of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers OTA…

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: Alex Cook of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Alex Cook (27) and linebacker Shaq Thompson…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Alex Cook (27) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) talk during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Popo Aumavae (78) during OTAs. Mandatory…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Popo Aumavae (78) during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derek Brown (95) during OTAs. Mandatory…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derek Brown (95) during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Mike Boone (34) and running back…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Mike Boone (34) and running back Raheem Blackshear (3) during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) throws during OTAs.…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) throws during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jammie Robinson (22) during OTAs. Mandatory Credit:…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Jammie Robinson (22) during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) back on defense during…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) back on defense during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace (56) during OTAs. Mandatory Credit:…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace (56) during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) hands off to running…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) hands off to running back Jaden Shirden (37) during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during OTAs. Mandatory…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) prepares for a…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) prepares for a drill during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Cade Mays (64), center Andrew Raym (60),…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Cade Mays (64), center Andrew Raym (60), guard Nash Jensen (66) and guard Brady Christensen (70) during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Cam Sims (87) makes a catch…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Cam Sims (87) makes a catch during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Junior Aho (92) on the blocking…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Junior Aho (92) on the blocking drill during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Kenny Dyson Jr. (55) and defensive…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Kenny Dyson Jr. (55) and defensive tackle Ulumoo Ale (74) work on agility with coach Todd Wash during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derek Brown (95) runs an agility…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derek Brown (95) runs an agility drill guided by defense coach Todd Wash during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Chandler Wooten (57) runs an agility drill…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Chandler Wooten (57) runs an agility drill during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) and quarterback Andy Dalton…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) and quarterback Andy Dalton (14) chat during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (15) makes a cut…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (15) makes a cut during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers Head Coach Dave Canales claps watching offensive drills…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers Head Coach Dave Canales claps watching offensive drills during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) makes a catch…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) makes a catch during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (15) makes a catch…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (15) makes a catch during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Cam Sims (87) makes a catch…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Cam Sims (87) makes a catch during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (11) makes a catch…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (11) makes a catch during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Mike Strachan (86) makes a catch…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Mike Strachan (86) makes a catch during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) in pursuit during OTAs.…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) in pursuit during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Rookie Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (24) during OTAs.…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Rookie Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (24) during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws during OTAs. Mandatory…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws during OTAs. Mandatory…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (96) runs an agility…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (96) runs an agility drill during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker DJ Johnson (52) hits the blocking dummy…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker DJ Johnson (52) hits the blocking dummy during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Eku Leota (46) runs an agility drill…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Eku Leota (46) runs an agility drill during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Luiji Vilain (43) runs an agility drill…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Luiji Vilain (43) runs an agility drill during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Carolina Panthers OTA

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Backfield members Carolina Panthers running back Jaden Shirden (37), running…

Jun 4, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Backfield members Carolina Panthers running back Jaden Shirden (37), running back Mike Boone (34), running back Chuba Hubbard (30) and running back Raheem Blackshear (3) during OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

