Panthers’ projected depth chart following free agency
As we continue to move away from free agency and on to the draft, the Carolina Panthers’ retooled depth chart is beginning to take shape. But with so many new faces and some shifts on both sides of the ball, what shape has that depth chart taken so far?
Let’s try to put together the current pieces of the puzzle.
Under center
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
4th string
QB
No. 1 overall pick
Andy Dalton
Matt Corral
Jacob Eason
We’ll find out the answer to this one on the night of April 27.
Backfield
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
4th string
RB
Miles Sanders
Chuba Hubbard
Raheem Blackshear
Spencer Brown
FB
Giovanni Ricci
The Panthers paid up for their three-down back in Sanders, who’s onboard with a four-year, $25 million deal. But will they stick with Hubbard as their second stringer or draft a bigger bruiser who’ll be better suited to complement their starter?
Pass catchers
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
WR
DJ Chark
Laviska Shenault Jr.
Derek Wright
WR
Terrace Marshall Jr.
Preston Williams
SWR
Adam Thielen
Shi Smith
C.J. Saunders
TE
Hayden Hurst
Ian Thomas
Tommy Tremble
Thielen will get the work from the slot while Chark and Marshall Jr. stick to the outside. And Hurst, another new addition, jumps Thomas and Tremble to finally give the Panthers a pass-catching threat out of the tight end spot.
Offensive line
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
LT
Ikem Ekwonu
Larnel Coleman
LG
Brady Christensen
Justin McCray
Deonte Brown
C
Bradley Bozeman
Sam Tecklenburg
RG
Austin Corbett
Cade Mays
RT
Taylor Moton
With Bozeman back, the Panthers are set to field the same starting offensive line that helped them finish the 2022 campaign relatively strong. They will, though, have to address the lack of depth at the tackle positions.
Front seven
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
DE
Derrick Brown
Henry Anderson
NT
Shy Tuttle
Marquan McCall
Bravvion Roy
DE
DeShawn Williams
Raequan Williams
OLB
Brian Burns
Marquis Haynes Sr.
Amaré Barno
ILB
Shaq Thompson
Brandon Smith
Arron Mosby
ILB
Jeremy Chinn
Chandler Wooten
OLB
Frankie Luvu
Yetur Gross-Matos
Kobe Jones
Okay, there’s a lot to take in here with the new 3-4 front. It starts with Tuttle, who was brought on with the expectations of manning the nose tackle position.
Behind him should be a pretty fluid situation, especially given the nature of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s scheme and the versatility of his personnel. One of those pieces is Chinn, who is set to play closer to the line of scrimmage in 2023.
Secondary
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
CB
Jaycee Horn
CJ Henderson
Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
CB
Donte Jackson
Keith Taylor Jr.
Herb Miller
SS
Vonn Bell
Myles Dorn
FS
Xavier Woods
Sam Franklin
Chinn’s move to the middle was made possible, in part, by the signing of Bell—who brings a ball-hawking, playmaking force to the secondary.
