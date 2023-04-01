Panthers’ projected depth chart following free agency

As we continue to move away from free agency and on to the draft, the Carolina Panthers’ retooled depth chart is beginning to take shape. But with so many new faces and some shifts on both sides of the ball, what shape has that depth chart taken so far?

Let’s try to put together the current pieces of the puzzle.

Under center

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string 4th string QB No. 1 overall pick Andy Dalton Matt Corral Jacob Eason

We’ll find out the answer to this one on the night of April 27.

Backfield

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string 4th string RB Miles Sanders Chuba Hubbard Raheem Blackshear Spencer Brown FB Giovanni Ricci

The Panthers paid up for their three-down back in Sanders, who’s onboard with a four-year, $25 million deal. But will they stick with Hubbard as their second stringer or draft a bigger bruiser who’ll be better suited to complement their starter?

Pass catchers

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string WR DJ Chark Laviska Shenault Jr. Derek Wright WR Terrace Marshall Jr. Preston Williams SWR Adam Thielen Shi Smith C.J. Saunders TE Hayden Hurst Ian Thomas Tommy Tremble

Thielen will get the work from the slot while Chark and Marshall Jr. stick to the outside. And Hurst, another new addition, jumps Thomas and Tremble to finally give the Panthers a pass-catching threat out of the tight end spot.

Offensive line

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string LT Ikem Ekwonu Larnel Coleman LG Brady Christensen Justin McCray Deonte Brown C Bradley Bozeman Sam Tecklenburg RG Austin Corbett Cade Mays RT Taylor Moton

With Bozeman back, the Panthers are set to field the same starting offensive line that helped them finish the 2022 campaign relatively strong. They will, though, have to address the lack of depth at the tackle positions.

Front seven

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string DE Derrick Brown Henry Anderson NT Shy Tuttle Marquan McCall Bravvion Roy DE DeShawn Williams Raequan Williams OLB Brian Burns Marquis Haynes Sr. Amaré Barno ILB Shaq Thompson Brandon Smith Arron Mosby ILB Jeremy Chinn Chandler Wooten OLB Frankie Luvu Yetur Gross-Matos Kobe Jones

Okay, there’s a lot to take in here with the new 3-4 front. It starts with Tuttle, who was brought on with the expectations of manning the nose tackle position.

Behind him should be a pretty fluid situation, especially given the nature of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s scheme and the versatility of his personnel. One of those pieces is Chinn, who is set to play closer to the line of scrimmage in 2023.

Secondary

Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string CB Jaycee Horn CJ Henderson Stantley Thomas-Oliver III CB Donte Jackson Keith Taylor Jr. Herb Miller SS Vonn Bell Myles Dorn FS Xavier Woods Sam Franklin

Chinn’s move to the middle was made possible, in part, by the signing of Bell—who brings a ball-hawking, playmaking force to the secondary.

