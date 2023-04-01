Panthers’ projected depth chart following free agency

Anthony Rizzuti
·3 min read

As we continue to move away from free agency and on to the draft, the Carolina Panthers’ retooled depth chart is beginning to take shape. But with so many new faces and some shifts on both sides of the ball, what shape has that depth chart taken so far?

Let’s try to put together the current pieces of the puzzle.

Under center

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

4th string

QB

No. 1 overall pick

Andy Dalton

Matt Corral

Jacob Eason

We’ll find out the answer to this one on the night of April 27.

Backfield

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

4th string

RB

Miles Sanders

Chuba Hubbard

Raheem Blackshear

Spencer Brown

FB

Giovanni Ricci

The Panthers paid up for their three-down back in Sanders, who’s onboard with a four-year, $25 million deal. But will they stick with Hubbard as their second stringer or draft a bigger bruiser who’ll be better suited to complement their starter?

Pass catchers

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

WR

DJ Chark

Laviska Shenault Jr.

Derek Wright

WR

Terrace Marshall Jr.

Preston Williams

SWR

Adam Thielen

Shi Smith

C.J. Saunders

TE

Hayden Hurst

Ian Thomas

Tommy Tremble

Thielen will get the work from the slot while Chark and Marshall Jr. stick to the outside. And Hurst, another new addition, jumps Thomas and Tremble to finally give the Panthers a pass-catching threat out of the tight end spot.

Offensive line

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

LT

Ikem Ekwonu

Larnel Coleman

LG

Brady Christensen

Justin McCray

Deonte Brown

C

Bradley Bozeman

Sam Tecklenburg

RG

Austin Corbett

Cade Mays

RT

Taylor Moton

With Bozeman back, the Panthers are set to field the same starting offensive line that helped them finish the 2022 campaign relatively strong. They will, though, have to address the lack of depth at the tackle positions.

Front seven

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

DE

Derrick Brown

Henry Anderson

NT

Shy Tuttle

Marquan McCall

Bravvion Roy

DE

DeShawn Williams

Raequan Williams

OLB

Brian Burns

Marquis Haynes Sr.

Amaré Barno

ILB

Shaq Thompson

Brandon Smith

Arron Mosby

ILB

Jeremy Chinn

Chandler Wooten

OLB

Frankie Luvu

Yetur Gross-Matos

Kobe Jones

Okay, there’s a lot to take in here with the new 3-4 front. It starts with Tuttle, who was brought on with the expectations of manning the nose tackle position.

Behind him should be a pretty fluid situation, especially given the nature of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s scheme and the versatility of his personnel. One of those pieces is Chinn, who is set to play closer to the line of scrimmage in 2023.

Secondary

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

CB

Jaycee Horn

CJ Henderson

Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

CB

Donte Jackson

Keith Taylor Jr.

Herb Miller

SS

Vonn Bell

Myles Dorn

FS

Xavier Woods

Sam Franklin

Chinn’s move to the middle was made possible, in part, by the signing of Bell—who brings a ball-hawking, playmaking force to the secondary.

[lawrence-related id=671780,671567,671592]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

Recommended Stories