Panthers projected depth chart following 2024 NFL draft

Anthony Rizzuti
·2 min read

We’re not going to get too ahead of ourselves with our new friends. But we are a bit eager to see their names in the mix.

Here, with undrafted free agents included, is our projected depth chart for the Carolina Panthers following the 2024 NFL draft . . .

Bold = draft pick
Italics = undrafted free-agent signee

Offense:

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

5th

6th

7th

8th

QB

Bryce Young

Andy Dalton

Jack Plummer

RB

Chuba Hubbard

Miles Sanders

Jonathon Brooks

Raheem Blackshear

Mike Boone

Spencer Brown

Tarik Cohen

Jaden Shirden

WR

Diontae Johnson

Jonathan Mingo

David Moore

Jalen Camp

Jalen Coker

WR

Xavier Legette

Terrace Marshall Jr.

Michael Strachan

Cam Sims

Sam Pinckney

SWR

Adam Thielen

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Devin Carter

TE

Tommy Tremble

Ja’Tavion Sanders

Ian Thomas

Stephen Sullivan

Jordan Matthews

Chris Pierce

LT

Ikem Ekwonu

Yosh Nijman

Ricky Lee

Jeremiah Crawford

LG

Damien Lewis

Cade Mays

C

Austin Corbett

Brady Christensen

Andrew Raym

RG

Robert Hunt

Chandler Zavala

Nash Jensen

J.D. DiRenzo

RT

Taylor Moton

Ilm Manning

Badara Traore

Defense:

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

DE

Derrick Brown

LaBryan Ray

Jaden Crumedy

DT

Shy Tuttle

Nick Thurman

Popo Aumavae

DE

A’Shawn Robinson

Raequan Williams

OLB

Jadeveon Clowney

K’Lavon Chaisson

Amaré Barno

Derrick McClendon

LB

Shaq Thompson

Trevin Wallace

Chandler Wooten

Claudin Cherelus

LB

Josey Jewell

Tae Davis

Michael Barrett

Jackson Mitchell

OLB

D.J. Wonnum

DJ Johnson

Luiji Vilain

Taylor Upshaw

CB

Jaycee Horn

D’Shawn Jamison

Lamar Jackson

CB

Dane Jackson

Dicaprio Bootle

Willie Drew

SS

Xavier Woods

Jammie Robinson

Sam Franklin Jr.

Demani Richardson

Clayton Isbell

FS

Jordan Fuller

Nick Scott

Alex Cook

DeShawn Gaddie Jr.

NCB

Troy Hill

Chau Smith-Wade

AJ Parker

Special teams:

1st

2nd

K

Eddy Piñeiro

Harrison Mevis

P

Johnny Hekker

LS

JJ Jansen

KR

Raheem Blackshear

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Xavier Legette

PR

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Xavier Legette

