Panthers projected depth chart following 2024 NFL draft
We’re not going to get too ahead of ourselves with our new friends. But we are a bit eager to see their names in the mix.
Here, with undrafted free agents included, is our projected depth chart for the Carolina Panthers following the 2024 NFL draft . . .
Bold = draft pick
Italics = undrafted free-agent signee
Offense:
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
5th
6th
7th
8th
QB
RB
WR
WR
Sam Pinckney
SWR
Devin Carter
TE
Ja’Tavion Sanders
Ian Thomas
Stephen Sullivan
LT
Jeremiah Crawford
LG
Damien Lewis
C
RG
RT
Defense:
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
DE
DT
Popo Aumavae
DE
A’Shawn Robinson
OLB
K’Lavon Chaisson
Amaré Barno
Derrick McClendon
LB
LB
Michael Barrett
Jackson Mitchell
OLB
Taylor Upshaw
CB
D’Shawn Jamison
CB
Willie Drew
SS
Sam Franklin Jr.
Clayton Isbell
FS
DeShawn Gaddie Jr.
NCB
AJ Parker
Special teams:
1st
2nd
K
P
LS
JJ Jansen
KR
Raheem Blackshear
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Xavier Legette
PR
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Xavier Legette