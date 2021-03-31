Panthers projected depth chart 1 month before the 2021 NFL draft

The Carolina Panthers have made a series of bargain-shopping free agent pickups over the last few weeks. Yet, they still head into the month of April with an imbalanced, as-yet incompete roster and there’s still a lot of work to be done before the season begins.

To get a better idea of the team’s positional needs as we transition towards the 2021 NFL draft, we created a best guess depth chart using the players that are currently on the roster. Here’s how things are shaping up in all three phases of the game with one month to go before the draft.

Offense

QB Teddy Bridgewater P.J. Walker Will Grier Tommy Stevens RB Christian McCaffrey Reggie Bonnafon Trenton Cannon Rodney Smith Darius Clark WR D.J. Moore Robby Anderson David Moore Keith Kirkwood Brandon Zylstra WR (cont.) Omar Bayless Micah Simon Marken Michel Ventell Bryant Ishmael Hyman TE Dan Arnold Ian Thomas Colin Thompson Stephen Sullivan Giovanni Ricci LT Trent Scott Cameron Erving Greg Little LG Pat Elflein Dennis Daley C Matt Paradis Sam Tecklenburg RG John Miller Mike Horton RT Taylor Moton Matt Kaskey Aaron Monteiro

The most significant changes to come offensively will be at the top. The Panthers are expected to use their No. 8 overall pick to get a new quarterback or take the top remaining left tackle prospect on their board. If it's a QB, Teddy Bridgewater might remain No. 1 on the depth chart, but only until the rookie gets enough reps to take his place. If it's a left tackle (a more likely scenario given the way things are going), Trent Scott or Cameron Erving will be getting bumped down. Other than that, we don't anticipate a lot of changes on offense. At some point they'll need to add a few more guards and maybe another running back. That said, outside of QB/LT this group is mostly set.

Defense

DE Brian Burns Marquis Haynes DT Morgan Fox Bravvion Roy DT Derrick Brown Mike Panasiuk DE Yetur Gross-Matos Christian Miller Austin Larkin OLB Shaq Thompson Clay Johnston Daniel Bituli MLB Denzel Perryman Jermaine Carter Jordan Mack OLB Haason Reddick Frankie Luvu Chris Orr LCB Donte Jackson Stantley Thomas-Oliver III RCB Rashaan Melvin SCB Troy Pride Jr. SS Jeremy Chinn Sam Franklin Myles Hartsfield FS Juston Burris Sean Chandler Kenny Robinson

There are a lot more questions on this side of the ball. While Carolina upgraded an already-promising pass rush in free agency and added more depth at linebacker, they still have several glaring holes on defense. Up front, defensive tackle is the biggest one. We've selected Morgan Fox to start at DT next to Derrick Brown because he has experience inside and there's not a lot of other options. Losing Kawann Short, Zach Kerr and Efe Obada might prove costly, here. The Panthers should probably try to sign another interior lineman before the draft. On the back end, cornerback remains a big hole. We don't feel totally confident about projecting Melvin as a starter outside and have no honest clue who will be replacing Corn Elder in the slot at this point. Pride was our choice based on his struggles covering outside as a rookie and having had at least some nickel experience in college. Free safety is another potential huge problem. With Tre Boston gone, there are no true free safeties currently on the roster, as you can see. Burris is our best guess for now but if they wind up starting him Week 1 (or any other name you see here) they're going to be in trouble. This is supposed to be a deep safety class though, so hopefully the plan is to pick up one of them.

Special teams

K Joey Slye Matt Ammendola P Joseph Charlton LS J.J. Jansen PR Brandon Zylstra KR Trenton Cannon

Slye may not have had a great 2020 season. However, we think his job is safe from Ammendola barring injury. The only real question here is what the Panthers plan to do at punt/kick returner. Pharoh Cooper is gone and neither Zylstra nor Cannon wowed last year when they got their opportunities. Picking up a return specialist in the later rounds of the draft or a UDFA should be on the list, as well. [vertical-gallery id=635253]

