Panthers projected depth chart 1 month before the 2021 NFL draft
The Carolina Panthers have made a series of bargain-shopping free agent pickups over the last few weeks. Yet, they still head into the month of April with an imbalanced, as-yet incompete roster and there’s still a lot of work to be done before the season begins.
To get a better idea of the team’s positional needs as we transition towards the 2021 NFL draft, we created a best guess depth chart using the players that are currently on the roster. Here’s how things are shaping up in all three phases of the game with one month to go before the draft.
Offense
QB
P.J. Walker
Will Grier
Tommy Stevens
RB
Christian McCaffrey
Reggie Bonnafon
Rodney Smith
Darius Clark
WR
D.J. Moore
Robby Anderson
David Moore
Keith Kirkwood
WR (cont.)
Omar Bayless
Micah Simon
Marken Michel
Ventell Bryant
Ishmael Hyman
TE
Dan Arnold
Ian Thomas
Colin Thompson
Stephen Sullivan
Giovanni Ricci
LT
Greg Little
LG
Pat Elflein
Dennis Daley
C
Sam Tecklenburg
RG
John Miller
Mike Horton
RT
Taylor Moton
Matt Kaskey
Aaron Monteiro
The most significant changes to come offensively will be at the top. The Panthers are expected to use their No. 8 overall pick to get a new quarterback or take the top remaining left tackle prospect on their board. If it's a QB, Teddy Bridgewater might remain No. 1 on the depth chart, but only until the rookie gets enough reps to take his place. If it's a left tackle (a more likely scenario given the way things are going), Trent Scott or Cameron Erving will be getting bumped down. Other than that, we don't anticipate a lot of changes on offense. At some point they'll need to add a few more guards and maybe another running back. That said, outside of QB/LT this group is mostly set.
Defense
DE
Brian Burns
Marquis Haynes
DT
Morgan Fox
Bravvion Roy
DT
Mike Panasiuk
DE
Yetur Gross-Matos
Christian Miller
Austin Larkin
OLB
Shaq Thompson
Clay Johnston
Daniel Bituli
MLB
Denzel Perryman
Jermaine Carter
Jordan Mack
OLB
Haason Reddick
Frankie Luvu
Chris Orr
LCB
Donte Jackson
Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
RCB
Rashaan Melvin
SCB
Troy Pride Jr.
SS
Jeremy Chinn
Sam Franklin
Myles Hartsfield
FS
Juston Burris
Sean Chandler
Kenny Robinson
There are a lot more questions on this side of the ball. While Carolina upgraded an already-promising pass rush in free agency and added more depth at linebacker, they still have several glaring holes on defense. Up front, defensive tackle is the biggest one. We've selected Morgan Fox to start at DT next to Derrick Brown because he has experience inside and there's not a lot of other options. Losing Kawann Short, Zach Kerr and Efe Obada might prove costly, here. The Panthers should probably try to sign another interior lineman before the draft. On the back end, cornerback remains a big hole. We don't feel totally confident about projecting Melvin as a starter outside and have no honest clue who will be replacing Corn Elder in the slot at this point. Pride was our choice based on his struggles covering outside as a rookie and having had at least some nickel experience in college. Free safety is another potential huge problem. With Tre Boston gone, there are no true free safeties currently on the roster, as you can see. Burris is our best guess for now but if they wind up starting him Week 1 (or any other name you see here) they're going to be in trouble. This is supposed to be a deep safety class though, so hopefully the plan is to pick up one of them.
Special teams
K
Joey Slye
Matt Ammendola
P
Joseph Charlton
LS
J.J. Jansen
PR
Brandon Zylstra
KR
Trenton Cannon
Slye may not have had a great 2020 season. However, we think his job is safe from Ammendola barring injury. The only real question here is what the Panthers plan to do at punt/kick returner. Pharoh Cooper is gone and neither Zylstra nor Cannon wowed last year when they got their opportunities. Picking up a return specialist in the later rounds of the draft or a UDFA should be on the list, as well. [vertical-gallery id=635253]
