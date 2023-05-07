Panthers’ projected defensive depth chart after 2023 NFL draft

Anthony Rizzuti
Defense wasn’t the primary focus for the Carolina Panthers during the 2023 NFL draft, as they were quite busy securing the face of their franchise. Nonetheless, they did make a handful of intriguing additions to that side of the ball last weekend.

So, in turn, let’s make some adjustments to our projections for their defensive depth chart.

Defensive line

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

DE

Derrick Brown

Henry Anderson

Raequan Williams

NT

Shy Tuttle

Marquan McCall

John Penisini

DE

DeShawn Williams

Bravvion Roy

Jalen Redmond

Last weekend didn’t do much to alter this group. The only addition to the front was Redmond, an undrafted free agent out of the University of Oklahoma.

In the middle

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

4th string

5th string

OLB

Brian Burns

Marquis Haynes Sr.

Amaré Barno

Kobe Jones

Travez Moore

ILB

Shaq Thompson

Kamu Grugier-Hill

Chandler Wooten

Bumper Pool

ILB

Jeremy Chinn

Brandon Smith

Arron Mosby

Austin Ajiake

OLB

Frankie Luvu

Yetur Gross-Matos

DJ Johnson

Eku Leota

With Chinn expected to pick up more looks closer to the line of scrimmage, he can slot into the middle at times. The versatile Luvu, who has chops as a pass rusher, should also move around a bit—between the inside and out.

As for their raw third-round pick in Johnson, expect defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and his staff to bring the athletic 6-foot-4, 260-pounder along a bit slowly out of the gate.

Secondary

Position

1st string

2nd string

3rd string

4th string

5th string

CB

Jaycee Horn

CJ Henderson

Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

Rejzohn Wright

Mark Milton

CB

Donte Jackson

Keith Taylor Jr.

Herb Miller

Colby Richardson

SS

Vonn Bell

Eric Rowe

Jammie Robinson

Nico Bolden

FS

Xavier Woods

Sam Franklin

Myles Dorn

There may not have been 144 guys better than Robinson out of the draft, but there are a few he’ll be looking up at here. His experience and hard-nosed attitude, however, may earn him some early snaps from the slot.

