Panthers’ projected defensive depth chart after 2023 NFL draft
Defense wasn’t the primary focus for the Carolina Panthers during the 2023 NFL draft, as they were quite busy securing the face of their franchise. Nonetheless, they did make a handful of intriguing additions to that side of the ball last weekend.
So, in turn, let’s make some adjustments to our projections for their defensive depth chart.
Defensive line
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
DE
NT
DE
Jalen Redmond
Last weekend didn’t do much to alter this group. The only addition to the front was Redmond, an undrafted free agent out of the University of Oklahoma.
In the middle
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
4th string
5th string
OLB
Marquis Haynes Sr.
Amaré Barno
Travez Moore
ILB
Bumper Pool
ILB
Austin Ajiake
OLB
DJ Johnson
Eku Leota
With Chinn expected to pick up more looks closer to the line of scrimmage, he can slot into the middle at times. The versatile Luvu, who has chops as a pass rusher, should also move around a bit—between the inside and out.
As for their raw third-round pick in Johnson, expect defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and his staff to bring the athletic 6-foot-4, 260-pounder along a bit slowly out of the gate.
Secondary
Position
1st string
2nd string
3rd string
4th string
5th string
CB
Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
Rejzohn Wright
Mark Milton
CB
Keith Taylor Jr.
Colby Richardson
SS
Nico Bolden
FS
Sam Franklin
There may not have been 144 guys better than Robinson out of the draft, but there are a few he’ll be looking up at here. His experience and hard-nosed attitude, however, may earn him some early snaps from the slot.
