Panthers Pro Bowler, Brian Burns, shares his thoughts on Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers knew former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was a special player when they traded up to select him in the 2023 NFL draft, but since he has gotten into the facilities he has blown his coaches and teammates away. Much has been made of Young’s intelligence and anticipation when it comes to playing on the field, yet it is his personality and leadership that is leaving a lasting impression on the organization.

A handful of players have already come out to the media to express how impressive Young has been through OTA and rookie minicamp. Two-time Pro Bowler, Brian Burns, is the latest Panthers player to give Young his stamp of approval saying, “It’s hard not to like that kid. He’s put a stamp on the locker room.”

Young completely changes the outlook of the Panthers organization as they have struggled to find any sort of consistent quarterback play since Cam Newton’s MVP season. Winning is simply in Young’s DNA as he spent his high school years at one of the most prestigious schools in the country, Mater Dei, and led Alabama to a national title appearance in his first year as a starter. As a rookie, Young will have a very real chance to guide the Panthers to their first NFC South title since 2015, Newton’s MVP season.

