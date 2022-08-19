Panthers preseason inactives: Terrace Marshall Jr. out vs. Patriots
Carolina Panthers wideout Terrace Marshall Jr. didn’t have the rookie campaign he and many others thought he’d have. Some of that could be attributed to circumstance, some to injury and even some to bad luck.
Unfortunately, he’s running into those last two at the moment.
Marshall Jr., who had been turning in a stellar summer (again), is amongst the inactives for tonight’s preseason tilt with the New England Patriots. The now second-year receiver has been dealing with a hamstring injury, one that kept him out of the final joint practice in Foxboro this past Wednesday.
But with Marshall Jr.’s absence comes opportunity for other Panthers pass catchers. With most of the starters already sitting this one out, look specifically for Shi Smith and Derek Wright to try and seize their chances at the position.
Here is the full list of inactives for Carolina on the night:
WR Robbie Anderson
TE Josh Babicz
C Bradley Bozeman
DT Derrick Brown
DE Brian Burns
S Jeremy Chinn
G Austin Corbett
C Pat Elflein
LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley
DE Yetur Gross-Matos
CB CJ Henderson
DT Matt Ioannidis
CB Donte Jackson
DE Darryl Johnson
LB Cory Littleton
LB Frankie Luvu
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
RB Christian McCaffrey
WR DJ Moore
OT Taylor Moton
WR Andre Roberts
WR C.J. Saunders
TE Ian Thomas
TE Colin Thompson
LB Shaq Thompson
LB Damien Wilson
S Xavier Woods
WR Brandon Zylstra
But, on the bright side, we will see the team’s last two first-round draft picks. Ikem Ekwonu will start at left tackle, with Brady Christensen at left guard, while Jaycee Horn is up at cornerback.
