Panthers preseason inactives: Terrace Marshall Jr. out vs. Patriots

Carolina Panthers wideout Terrace Marshall Jr. didn’t have the rookie campaign he and many others thought he’d have. Some of that could be attributed to circumstance, some to injury and even some to bad luck.

Unfortunately, he’s running into those last two at the moment.

Marshall Jr., who had been turning in a stellar summer (again), is amongst the inactives for tonight’s preseason tilt with the New England Patriots. The now second-year receiver has been dealing with a hamstring injury, one that kept him out of the final joint practice in Foxboro this past Wednesday.

But with Marshall Jr.’s absence comes opportunity for other Panthers pass catchers. With most of the starters already sitting this one out, look specifically for Shi Smith and Derek Wright to try and seize their chances at the position.

Here is the full list of inactives for Carolina on the night:

WR Robbie Anderson

TE Josh Babicz

C Bradley Bozeman

DT Derrick Brown

DE Brian Burns

S Jeremy Chinn

G Austin Corbett

C Pat Elflein

LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

CB CJ Henderson

DT Matt Ioannidis

CB Donte Jackson

DE Darryl Johnson

LB Cory Littleton

LB Frankie Luvu

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

RB Christian McCaffrey

WR DJ Moore

OT Taylor Moton

WR Andre Roberts

WR C.J. Saunders

TE Ian Thomas

TE Colin Thompson

LB Shaq Thompson

LB Damien Wilson

S Xavier Woods

WR Brandon Zylstra

But, on the bright side, we will see the team’s last two first-round draft picks. Ikem Ekwonu will start at left tackle, with Brady Christensen at left guard, while Jaycee Horn is up at cornerback.

