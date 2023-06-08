Panthers’ preseason games vs. Jets, Giants to air live on NFL Network

On Thursday afternoon, the NFL announced that the NFL Network will be carrying 23 live preseason games this summer—and among those 23 is a pair of Carolina Panthers showcases.

The team’s first and second exhibition outings are set to air on the network. Week 1 of the preseason will see the Panthers host Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets while Week 2 sends them to the Meadowlands to face the New York Giants.

Carolina’s matchup with Gang Green will be preceded by joint practices between the two sides. That opener, which’ll be held at Bank of America Stadium, is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Their bash with Big Blue goes down less than a week later, on Friday, Aug. 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.

This latest announcement comes right off the heels of yesterday’s broadcasting news concerning the Panthers’ Week 3 preseason tilt against the Detroit Lions. That finale will air nationally through CBS on Friday, Aug. 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

