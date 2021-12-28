Panthers predictions: How’d we do in the Week 16 loss?

The end result of this Week 16 meeting between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn’t too difficult to predict. But how did we do throughout the painful defeat?

Panthers lose coin toss

Our coveted coin-toss record is back in play this week. Can we go 9-0 by siding against the Panthers for a second straight game?

Outcome: Incorrect. The streak . . . is over. Tampa Bay chose incorrectly and the Panthers kicked it off to start the contest.

Panthers score on their first drive

Yeah, how about that? Quarterback Cam Newton adds at least one more memorable moment to the bank in what could be his final home game as a Panther. He leads the offense down for, let’s say, a touchdown pass to wideout Robby Anderson.

Outcome: Correct. It wasn’t a touchdown from Cam Newton, but he did lead Carolina down the field for a 24-yard field goal from Lirim Hajrullahu. Newton orchestrated a pretty sharp nine-play, 64-yard drive, highlighted by a 33-yard run from the 6-foot-5, 245-pound quarterback.

And the Buccaneers do not

We’ll keep the excitement at Bank of America Stadium going. After lighting up the scoreboard, the Panthers turn Tom Brady and the hobbled Bucs offense away. No Mike Evans, no Chris Godwin, no Leonard Fournette—no dice . . . for now.

Outcome: Correct. The Buccaneers stalled after six plays netted them just 16 yards to begin their afternoon.

They do, however, score on their second drive

After getting his feet wet with his depleted set of weapons, Brady finds the end zone. He connects with his boy Rob Gronkowski inside the red zone.

Outcome: Correct. On the fifth play of their second touch, running Ke’Shawn Vaughn dashed the Panthers defense for a 55-yard touchdown run. His first career score gave the Bucs a 7-3 lead about 11 minutes in.

Panthers keep it a one-score game at the half

Many, of course, are predicting a pretty smooth afternoon for the Bucs. But it won’t be. Carolina takes them into a close, one-possession game at the break.

Outcome: Incorrect. That lead would widen quickly for Tampa. Another touchdown, this time on a 4-yard pass from quarterback Tom Brady to tight end Cameron Brate, and a pair of Ryan Succop field goals had the visitors up 19-6 at the break.

Cam Newton finishes with the most snaps at QB

Head coach Matt Rhule said on Tuesday that he’ll start Newton in a “major role” and then bring a returning Sam Darnold in “at some point.” That’s the most detail we’ve gotten about this plan, which is assuredly another questionable one. What isn’t questionable, though, is that the Panthers faithful will have garbage ready to pelt Rhule with if he somehow shuns Cam here.

Outcome: Incorrect. Newton was out-snapped by fellow passer Sam Darnold, 44 to 26. Cam completed seven of his 13 throws for 61 yards and a pick while rushing for 42 yards on five takes in what may have been his final home game as a Panther.

Sam Darnold finishes without a turnover

We’ll give Sammy boy the benefit of the doubt. Plus, if we’re forecasting less than half of the snaps for him, his chances to add to his 13 turnovers are not as great. But Darnold could, as he often does, amaze us in all the wrong ways.

Outcome: Correct. Darnold’s performance wasn’t exactly pretty either, as he finished having connected on 15 of his 32 throws for 190 yards. But at least none of those throws ended up in the hands of a Tampa bay defender.

Robby Anderson finishes as the team’s leading receiver

Carolina’s top wideout DJ Moore will be a game-time decision with his strained hamstring, so he may not go. Regardless, Anderson—who sang the praises of Newton in tremendous detail this Thursday—works off the added chemistry and gets himself to at least the 75-yard mark.

Outcome: Incorrect. These honors go to the rookie Shi Smith, who shined with 86 yards on three receptions. The defiant Anderson finished right behind Smith with 58 receiving yards.

Tom Brady finishes with under 225 passing yards

As we’ve referenced, this offense could struggle a bit on the afternoon without its three most valuable weapons. Additionally, the Panthers did themselves pretty well against Josh Allen last week, limiting the Bills’ star to just 210 passing yards.

Outcome: Incorrect. Ugh . . . so close! Brady completed 18 of his 30 chucks for 232 passing yards on the day.

Panthers lose

Yet, that still won’t be enough to pull off the upset. This will be closer than most think, but the defending champs hold off Carolina for Brady’s first career victory over a Newton-led team.

Outcome: Correct. The Panthers were thumped, 32-6, for their fifth straight loss.

Week 16 prediction tally: 5-of-10 correct

2021 prediction tally: 77-of-150 correct (51.3 percent)

Results record: 8-7

