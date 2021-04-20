How the Panthers potentially trading back from No. 8 overall impacts the Eagles

Carolina Panthers have had conversations with other teams about potentially trading back in the draft from pick No. 8, per source. There are all sorts of ongoing trade conversations between teams, let’s see what next week brings. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2021

As the NFL draft quickly approaches, another franchise is looking to accumulate assets and trade back in the first round.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Panthers have had multiple inquiries about their No. 8 overall pick and as reports of teams surface, we can only assume that the Eagles could be a potential trade partner.

It’s unlikely that Kyle Pitts or Ja’Marr Chase fall in the draft, but if either player slips past No. 8 overall, Philadelphia has the capital to move back up from No. 12 after trading down from No. 6 overall.

