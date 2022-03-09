Panthers get some potentially good news out of Tuesday’s frenzy

Two momentous deals went down in the NFL on Tuesday and the Carolina Panthers weren’t involved in either of them. Heck, the potentially pertinent move we’re about to tell you about wasn’t even one of the two.

Those, instead, involved quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. Rodgers became the highest-paid player in league history while sticking around in Green Bay and Wilson, less than two hours later, was shockingly shipped off to the Denver Broncos for a laundry list of assets.

Now, yes, the Panthers are still on their long and arduous quest for a starting quarterback and—with that pair of developments—saw two more previously unfixed teams secure theirs. In reality, however, Rodgers nor Wilson were ever actual options for Carolina—not in the non-competitive state they’re currently in.

Instead, the move that may really affect the Panthers came when the Jacksonville Jaguars slapped a second franchise tag on starting left tackle Cam Robinson.

So, what exactly does this have to do with Carolina? Well, it could mean one less team vying for the services of one of the 2022 NFL draft’s top offensive linemen—a position the Panthers are likely coveting.

With Jacksonville set to pay Robinson another premium at $16.5 million in 2022, using their first-round pick on another hog molly would seem a bit redundant. Surely, with Trevor Lawrence needing some support going into his second campaign, they still could opt for the position and really beef up their front.

But would it be sensible to spend the draft’s No. 1 selection on an offensive lineman that won’t be protecting the blindside? And wouldn’t it be more prudent to invest in their needy pass rush with Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux heading the class?

If they do go defense, that’ll bump each of the top three offensive tackle prospects (Evan Neal, Ikem Ekwonu and Charles Cross) down a spot and closer to the Panthers’ No. 6 pick. That’d be particularly important given that the New York Jets and New York Giants—at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively—should also be looking towards some added protection for their young passers.

Whatever the case may ultimately be, there’s plenty of jockeying to be done before the draft commences. April 28, like these final decisions, is still a ways away.

