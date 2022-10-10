Panthers’ potential trade candidates, players available after firing Matt Rhule

Panthers’ potential trade candidates, players available after firing Rhule originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Carolina Panthers finally pulled the plug.

After two-plus uninspiring seasons that produced an 11-27 record, owner David Tepper fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday. Defensive pass game coordinator Steve Wilks was named the interim head coach.

The Panthers will go through a full search for their next head coach, but what will the roster look like for their new leader? Carolina is clearly entering a full rebuild, so it’s conceivable to think that many players on the team are available for the right price. That doesn’t mean general manager Scott Fitterer will just give away players, but it would be careless for him not to listen to offers before the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

Here are six players whose days in Carolina could be numbered:

Age: 26

Contract status (per Spotrac): Three years, $39.175 million remaining after this season. McCaffrey could be cut after this season with a dead cap number of $18.35 million.

Trade outlook: There’s no doubt that McCaffrey is a top-tier NFL skill player when healthy. His contract isn’t outrageous, especially considering his age, but the injury-factor remains a concern. McCaffrey could be well past his prime by the time Carolina is a winning team, so a trade this season – before his value decreases further – could make sense. On the other hand, he would be a valuable weapon for the rookie quarterback that the Panthers draft in April.

D.J. Moore, wide receiver

Age: 25

Contract status (per Spotrac): Three years, $61.884 million remaining after this season. Moore’s rookie extension – which he just signed in March – begins in 2023.

Trade outlook: Considering that Fitterer just extended Moore, a trade seems unlikely. But if he were on the block, Moore would be one of the Panthers’ most valuable assets. He has been a bright spot for several years, despite the Panthers’ frequent quarterback changes. Moore is the type of reliable, young receiver that a rookie quarterback needs – and his contract is fair considering some of the other WR contracts that were signed last summer.

Robbie Anderson, wide receiver

Age: 29

Contract status (per Spotrac): One year, $12 million remaining after this season. Anderson could be cut after this season with a dead cap number of $9.72 million.

Trade outlook: If you’re looking to trade for a Panthers wide receiver, here’s your guy. Anderson publicly pushed for Carolina not to trade for Baker Mayfield, which it did. And he’s struggled since his breakout 2020 season. With limited years and money left on his contract, Anderson is a prime trade candidate – though the Panthers probably won’t get more than a late-round pick in return. Still, dealing Anderson is a no-brainer at this point.

Age: 24

Contract status (per Spotrac): One year, $16.012 million remaining after this season. Burns is still on his rookie contract, with 2023 representing his fifth-year option before free agency.

Trade outlook: Burns made his first Pro Bowl last season, and he’s followed that up with four sacks in the first five games of 2022. He profiles as the type of pass-rusher you want to build your defense around. The team failed to extend him this offseason, but Fitterer said he “hopes” to get a deal worked out. Trading Burns doesn’t make much sense when you don’t have to pay your quarterback top-tier money, but if dealt he would likely fetch Carolina an early-round pick.

Age: 24

Contract status (per Spotrac): One year, $3.831 million remaining after this season, plus his fifth-year rookie option in 2024. Brown isn’t even extension eligible yet – he’s in the midst of his third NFL season after being selected No. 7 overall in 2020.

Trade outlook: In selecting Brown in the first round the year after Burns, the Panthers hoped to form a dominant defensive line. While the two have played well off each other, it still hasn’t translated to many wins. Since he’s still on his rookie deal, the Panthers could set a high price for Brown in a potential trade. But much like with Burns, it's too early to cut ties with a highly-productive former first-round pick… unless you get a godfather offer.

Shaq Thompson, linebacker

Age: 28

Contract status (per Spotrac): One year, $13.16 million remaining after this season.

Trade outlook: Since the Panthers drafted him in the first round in 2015, Thompson has been a steadying force. He’s never played fewer than 14 games in a season. While he’ll never blow you away, Thompson is a solid veteran option with a reasonable cap number that could be stretched out. Due to his position, there probably isn’t a ton of value coming back in a Thompson trade. But he likely isn’t part of the long-term future in Carolina, so it might as well recoup a mid-round draft pick.