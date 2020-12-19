Panthers potential 2021 NFL draft targets: Texas LT Samuel Cosmi

There is no question that the Panthers’ offensive line needs a ton of help. We have already looked at a few potential OL targets thus far, so let’s keep that train rolling and take a look at another OT prospect who is seeing his stock skyrocket as we get closer to the draft: Texas left tackle Sam Cosmi.

Profile:

6-foot-7, 305 pounds

Projected 40 yard dash: 4.95 seconds

Pros: The first thing you notice with Cosmi is his insane length and vine-like arms. He is a quick mover and does a great job at squaring himself up to speedy edge rushers on his pass sets. In the run game, Cosmi also shows he can get outside and use his quickness to execute his pull blocks well. He is not the strongest lineman on the block, but he shows a solid understanding of picking up stunts, getting to the second level in the run game and using his excellent athleticism to his advantage.

Cons: Cosmi’s game is extremely raw. He has a few hand counters that he occasionally displays in his pass sets, but on the vast majority of his snaps he just seems to rely on using his length, athleticism and natural strength to “get in the way.” Cosmi also needs to add 10-15 pounds, preferably to his upper half in order to handle the size and strength of NFL edge rushers. It would not be surprising to see him sit on the bench his first year to beef up and learn pass rush counters and a more complete understanding of the technical refinement it takes to play left tackle in the pros at a high level.

Overall: Cosmi is one of the top left tackles in all of college football and hasn’t even skimmed the surface on refining his mechanics. With his athleticism and all the room in the world to grow and refine his craft, scouts are starting to get excited about Cosmi. Look for him to be a mid-late first round pick.

Highlights:

Cosmi vs. TCU

Cosmi vs. Baylor

Cosmi vs. LSU

How he compares:

Cosmi definitely will not make it to OT1 status, but he has a pretty good chance to get to OT2. Depending on his combine and pro day performances, Cosmi could jump the likes of Christian Darrisaw, Jaylen Mayfield and Rashawn Slater.

Related