Panthers potential 2021 free agent targets: DT Larry Ogunjobi

The Panthers might have other more pressing roster needs, but what the Buccaneers just did to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl is a strong argument for adding even more firepower up front to Carolina’s defensive line – especially if Kawann Short is released. If they decide to sign a free agent to replace him, there will be some interesting options.

We’ve already looked at Shelby Harris of the Broncos and the far less likely J.J. Watt, who was just released by the Texans. Another name to watch is Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who apparently won’t be re-signing with Cleveland in 2021 according to Mary Kay Cabot.

Pros

Ogunjobi played his college ball at Charlotte, where he posted 29 tackles for a loss over two seasons. The Browns picked him in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. Since then, he’s appeared in 60 games, totaling 14.5 sacks, 37 quarterback hits and 29 tackles for a loss. Ogunjobi (6-foot-3, 305 pounds) is not as good as Short was in his prime, but with a little more time he could develop into a very-respectable starter at the 3-tech spot.

Ogunjobi is just 26 years old and shouldn’t break the bank. Spotrac is projecting his market value to be around $9.3 million a season. If that’s even in the ballpark for what he’ll command, it makes Ogunjobi an affordable replacement for Short who’s also six years younger.

Cons

Ogunjobi didn’t move the needle much as a pass rusher during the 2020 season, totaling 2.5 sacks and and 12 pressures, about half of what he normally produces. He also missed a few too many tackles (13.2%) to feel truly comfortable about his run defense. Whoever signs him will be betting that Ogunjobi can get back to the level he played at in 2018-2019.

Conclusion

If the Panthers decide to add to their defensive line they should probably be targetting a veteran who can help the other young guns up front develop. Ogunjobi isn’t that, but he checks all the other boxes. Assuming Watt gets too many offers for Carolina to compete, signing a second-tier iDL like Harris or Ogunjobi is the way to go.

