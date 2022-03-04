How the Panthers’ potential 1st-round draft targets fared on Thursday

As it stands, the sixth overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft can go a number of ways for its owner in the Carolina Panthers. But we may have gotten a step closer to a clearer picture of its future.

So here—with the class’ quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen taking the stage—is how the potential targets for that sixth selection did at the combine on Thursday.

OT Evan Neal

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive linemen, a group the Panthers will have a particularly close eye on, don’t commence their athletic testing until Friday. But they did get a chance to speak with reporters and gave us a fun look into their respective personalities.

Our first quote-nt quotable comes from Neal, who will likely be snatched up before Carolina’s pick hits the clock. Regardless, the 6-foot-7, 337-pounder noted why he decided to lean down from his previously-listed 350.

“I’ve always just been a big guy,” he said. “I’ve never seen myself as having a true weight problem, for sure. I feel comfortable playing at all those weights. But I definitely feel like the weight that I’m at now is more optimal.”

OT Trevor Penning

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

From one 6-foot-7 giant to another, Penning was very much to the point about his self-image.

“Physical. Nasty. Prick,” the University of Northern Iowa lineman said when asked how he’d describe himself using three words.

He’d then elaborate on his beautiful verbiage.

“So basically when my offensive line coach got to UNI that was really what he said. He wanted a bunch of dogs on the offensive line and basically just wanted us to be on a leash . . . right when the ball is snapped you’re attacking that defense and you’re taking it to them . . . I really took that to heart.”

OT Ikem Ekwonu

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ekwonu’s reputation of being a scholar off the field and a beast on it preceded him ahead of the combine. So, he caught up with it—starting by running down his list of illustrious acting credits.

Story continues

“I was in “The Jungle Book” and “The Aristocrats.” I was in “101 Dalmatians.” I actually got the lead in “101 Dalmatians.” I was Pongo the Dog, so that was a big step for me,” he said. “Pongo the dog, he’s the father of all the dalmatians, so throughout the whole musical I’m looking for my dogs, looking for my babies. That was definitely fun.”

He then talked about how he loves babying the opposition in what’ll be his full-time gig.

“I kind of just started pointing out defenders when I pancake them; that’s fun for me. I talk a little bit less than I did my freshman year, but if they talk to me, I’ll talk back. I just love dominating people. and I feel like you see that on film the different ways I can do that.”

OT Charles Cross

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of film, Cross implores you to go look at his if you have any doubts.

“Watch the film,” the Mississippi State Bulldog said simply when questioned about his blocking in the run game.

WR Drake London

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Although he’s a long shot to be Carolina’s choice, London was mocked to the Panthers recently by CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso. So, by unofficial rule, we’ll include him here.

With the big wideout still healing up a broken ankle, the on-field activities were obviously a no-go. But he did measure in:

Drake London 6037

219

9 3/8 hand

33 arm

77 3/4 wing — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 3, 2022

QB Kenny Pickett

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Now for the stars of the evening—the quarterbacks.

One of the combine’s most pressing questions was answered when Pickett’s mitts were finally measured. The University of Pittsburgh product walks around with 8.5-inch hands, which would be the smallest amongst all current NFL passers.

The numbers on his 40-yard dash, however, came up much prettier. Pickett unofficially clocked his first run at 4.67 seconds and his second at 4.69.

He was largely solid in throwing drills as well, showing some nice timing despite a few short balls on his deep passes.

QB Malik Willis

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Willis, on the other hand, had no such shortages on his downfield dimes. The Liberty University standout, who opted not to run the 40-yard dash, dropped jaws by showing off that ridiculous arm strength on multiple bombs.

And for a little bonus content, Willis also showed the type of person he is when the lights aren’t shining on him.

Potential first-round QB Malik Willis took time away from the NFL Combine to help this person who was experiencing some hard times 👏 @malikwillis Amazing ❤️ (via @rlacey23) pic.twitter.com/CCih1qNCzY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 3, 2022

QB Sam Howell

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The hometown kid’s quest to stick around in Carolina has lost some steam with the draft drawing closer. Regardless, Howell—who also didn’t run the 40—put his deep ball on display as well in reminding everyone he’s still a contender for that sixth pick.

Sam Howell DEEP BALL 🚀 pic.twitter.com/gERR8ZGMI7 — Jarrod (@jhardy575) March 4, 2022

More Sam Howell deep throws pic.twitter.com/WfEaltfvxU — Alex 👋 (@dbs408) March 4, 2022

[listicle id=650677]

1

1