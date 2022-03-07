How the Panthers’ potential 1st-round draft targets fared this weekend

The Carolina Panthers seem much more inclined to end up using their first-round pick on one of the prospects we saw on Thursday or Friday. But as general manager Scott Fitterer stated in Indianapolis, he won’t pass up a franchise-type player—regardless of need.

So, did a franchise-type player take the field at the combine this weekend? Oh, you bet.

With defensive linemen, linebackers and cornerbacks now having hit the turf, let’s take a look at how each possible sixth overall selection did in their showings from Saturday and Sunday.

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 254 pounds

Hands: 9 3/4 inches

Arms: 33 1/8 inches

Wingspan: 79 1/2 inches

40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds

Bench press: 27 reps

DE David Ojabo

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 250 pounds

Hands: 9 inches

Arms: 33 1/2 inches

Wingspan: 80 3/4 inches

40-yard dash: 4.55 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.45 seconds

Vertical jump: 35 inches

Broad jump: 122 inches

LB Devin Lloyd

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 237 pounds

Hands: 9 1/2 inches

Arms: 33 inches

Wingspan: 80 1/4 inches

40-yard dash: 4.66 seconds

Vertical jump: 35 inches

Broad jump: 126 inches

Bench press: 25 reps

Devin Lloyd with 25 reps on bench press — that’s 225 lbs.pic.twitter.com/r7dShRCWnB — Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) March 5, 2022

Otay Ranch Alumni Devin Lloyd runs a 4.71 40 time at the NFL Draft Combine . pic.twitter.com/JTvxw5jRQ5 — San Diego Football (@Daygofootball) March 6, 2022

LB Nakobe Dean

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 229 pounds

Hands: 9 1/8 inches

Arms: 31 7/8 inches

Wingspan: 76 1/8 inches

*Did not participate in workouts

S Kyle Hamilton

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 220 pounds

Hands: 9 1/8 inches

Arms: 33 inches

Wingspan: 79 3/4 inches

40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.32 seconds

3-cone drill: 6.9 seconds

Vertical jump: 38 inches

Broad jump: 131 inches

Possibly the best safety in this class, @kyledhamilton_ lays down a 4.59u on his first attempt. 📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/vumLmRIrnl — NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022

CB Ahmad Gardner

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 pounds

Hands: 9 5/8 inches

Arms: 33 1/2 inches

Wingspan: 79 3/8 inches

40-yard dash: 4.41 seconds

CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Height: Six-foot

Weight: 190 pounds

Hands: 9 5/8 inches

Arms: 30 5/8 inches

Wingspan: 74 1/8 inches

*Did not participate in workouts

