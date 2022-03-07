How the Panthers’ potential 1st-round draft targets fared this weekend

Anthony Rizzuti
·3 min read

The Carolina Panthers seem much more inclined to end up using their first-round pick on one of the prospects we saw on Thursday or Friday. But as general manager Scott Fitterer stated in Indianapolis, he won’t pass up a franchise-type player—regardless of need.

So, did a franchise-type player take the field at the combine this weekend? Oh, you bet.

With defensive linemen, linebackers and cornerbacks now having hit the turf, let’s take a look at how each possible sixth overall selection did in their showings from Saturday and Sunday.

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Steve Luciano/AP Images for NFL

Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 254 pounds
Hands: 9 3/4 inches
Arms: 33 1/8 inches
Wingspan: 79 1/2 inches

40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds
Bench press: 27 reps

DE David Ojabo

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 250 pounds
Hands: 9 inches
Arms: 33 1/2 inches
Wingspan: 80 3/4 inches

40-yard dash: 4.55 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.45 seconds
Vertical jump: 35 inches
Broad jump: 122 inches

LB Devin Lloyd

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 237 pounds
Hands: 9 1/2 inches
Arms: 33 inches
Wingspan: 80 1/4 inches

40-yard dash: 4.66 seconds
Vertical jump: 35 inches
Broad jump: 126 inches
Bench press: 25 reps

LB Nakobe Dean

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 229 pounds
Hands: 9 1/8 inches
Arms: 31 7/8 inches
Wingspan: 76 1/8 inches

*Did not participate in workouts

S Kyle Hamilton

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 220 pounds
Hands: 9 1/8 inches
Arms: 33 inches
Wingspan: 79 3/4 inches

40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.32 seconds
3-cone drill: 6.9 seconds
Vertical jump: 38 inches
Broad jump: 131 inches

CB Ahmad Gardner

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 190 pounds
Hands: 9 5/8 inches
Arms: 33 1/2 inches
Wingspan: 79 3/8 inches

40-yard dash: 4.41 seconds

CB Derek Stingley Jr.

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Height: Six-foot
Weight: 190 pounds
Hands: 9 5/8 inches
Arms: 30 5/8 inches
Wingspan: 74 1/8 inches

*Did not participate in workouts

[listicle id=650702]

1

1

Recommended Stories