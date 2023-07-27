Panthers players exchange trash talk with Cowboys fan at training camp

Anthony Rizzuti
There was an undeniable buzz at the beginning of Carolina Panthers training camp on Wednesday. In anticipation of a new and exciting era for the organization, fans flocked to the scorching fields of Spartanburg—lining up over an hour early to see their team go to work.

But the next morning, while relatively packed again, was highlighted by a little fun with another type of fan.

Prior to the start of Thursday’s practice, a few Panthers players were seen chopping it up with a *gasp* Dallas Cowboys fan—who seems to be quite the fixture over at Wofford College this time of year.

Unfortunately, Thompson, Tuttle and the rest of the crew won’t get their chance to really stick it to the fan this season. “America’s Team” is not on the schedule for Carolina here in 2023.

But albeit a playful defense, at least it’s nice to see the Panthers guard their home away from home—especially after the noted takeovers of the last two years.

