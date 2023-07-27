Panthers players exchange trash talk with Cowboys fan at training camp

There was an undeniable buzz at the beginning of Carolina Panthers training camp on Wednesday. In anticipation of a new and exciting era for the organization, fans flocked to the scorching fields of Spartanburg—lining up over an hour early to see their team go to work.

Line of fans has already formed, more than an hour before the first practice of Panthers training camp. It’s like something significant is happening today. pic.twitter.com/4ak0UnwByK — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 26, 2023

And these Young-sters are sprinting for a good spot as soon as they open the gates. pic.twitter.com/MRvvsdUwJu — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 26, 2023

But the next morning, while relatively packed again, was highlighted by a little fun with another type of fan.

Prior to the start of Thursday’s practice, a few Panthers players were seen chopping it up with a *gasp* Dallas Cowboys fan—who seems to be quite the fixture over at Wofford College this time of year.

The same #Cowboys fan here at #Panthers camp as always and a few players say “take your ass to California” (Dallas trains there) 🤣 — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 27, 2023

This Cowboys fan came to Wofford to talk trash to Panthers players. One player shouted back, “Take yo a** to California.” The Panthers host the Cowboys in Week 11 November 19th. ⁦@WRAL⁩ #keeppounding pic.twitter.com/vX4Vfj9GMD — Chris Lea – WRAL-TV (@ChrisLeaTV) July 27, 2023

Hilarious stuff as we start Day 2. Shy Tuttle and a few other players going back and forth with a Cowboys fan posted on the fence here in Spartanburg. Shaq Thompson: “Take your a$$ home.” 😂 Football is back baybeeeee. ✔️ pic.twitter.com/W5xeGWkFPv — Travon Miles (@TrayABC11) July 27, 2023

Unfortunately, Thompson, Tuttle and the rest of the crew won’t get their chance to really stick it to the fan this season. “America’s Team” is not on the schedule for Carolina here in 2023.

But albeit a playful defense, at least it’s nice to see the Panthers guard their home away from home—especially after the noted takeovers of the last two years.

Related

Panthers' updated 90-man roster following 1st day of training camp

Best photos from Day 1 of Panthers training camp

Bryce Young on being named Panthers starting QB: That's a huge blessing

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire