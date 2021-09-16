Which Panthers player would you want in black and gold?

It’s tough to look at the Carolina Panthers’ depth chart and pick a player who could immediately help the New Orleans Saints. And that’s not a complete slight against Carolina — their strengths just happen to, by and large, coincide when the Saints’ own deepest positions. But for the sake of our weekly exercise, the staff here at Saints Wire scoured the Panthers’ roster and made our picks for which player we’d like to go turncoat and suit up for New Orleans on Sunday. Who would you choose?

DE Brian Burns

Oct 11, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) under pressure from Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kade Kistner: The Saints need help along the line now that Davenport is out for some time, and Onyemata is suspended. They need a disruptor and Burns would be the guy. He played in 71% of snaps last season with nine sacks. He started out this campaign by sacking Zach Wilson for a nine yard loss in the opening drive of the game. That's the kind of guy you want on your defensive line.

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Aug 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) is hit after a pass reception by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Donovan Stiner (26) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Maddy Hudak: I’d like to settle the score on the Panthers-Saints draft war room and take back the receiver New Orleans was coveting in Terrace Marshall Jr. While the Saints had absolutely no trouble moving the chains in their dominant Week 1 win, it troubles me that the top target was Adam Trautman – who dropped half of his six targets – followed by Alvin Kamara with four. While my confidence remains in Sean Payton’s ability to find diamond receivers in the rough, Winston’s ascension would jump lightyears with Marshall Jr. lined up opposite Callaway. It allows for Harris to remain a contributor on special teams and a deep-ball threat, and New Orleans gets the playmaker they wanted in the first place.

DT Derrick Brown

Dec 27, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) deflects a pass by Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

John Sigler: The Saints defensive line played well as a group last week, but they can be better. Adding Brown to the mix would bring a lot of energy and disruption while David Onyemata remains sidelined by a suspension. He's shown a knack for batted passes down at the line of scrimmage (doing so four times in 2020, and once already in Week 1) when his rush stalls out, but he's been heating up with multiple pressures in five of his last seven games last year and again in Week 1. I was tempted to build strength on strength at other spots like cornerback (targeting Jaycee Horn) or defensive end (Brian Burns), and receiver (any of Terrace Marshall Jr., DJ Moore, and Robby Anderson are welcome here), but Brown would bring some playmaking ability where the Saints currently don't have much of it.

