Which Panthers player is most likely to make his 1st Pro Bowl this season?

2021 was a particularly special season for Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns—because it was the first season he was selected to play alongside the game’s very best. So, which of his teammates is next?

Around the NFL writer Nick Shook took a swing at determining that, as he picked one player from each of the league’s 32 teams that is most likely to make their first Pro Bowl. For the Panthers, he takes another young defensive stud—safety Jeremy Chinn.

“For a solid portion of last season, the Panthers had one of the stingier defenses in the NFL,” Shook notes. “Seeing as their quarterback situation still isn’t settled, I’m essentially forced to look on the defensive side of the ball, and I’m going with a player with plenty of upside. Chinn wasn’t as impressive in 2021 as he was in his 2020 rookie campaign, but that’s OK. Sophomore slumps happen, and if Chinn can reverse course, I could see him getting some Pro Bowl attention.

Chinn is certainly a worthy selection for Carolina—who does have quite a few other potential candidates on the roster. In fact, all but six guys (Burns, running back Christian McCaffrey, linebacker Cory Littleton, returner Andre Roberts, punter Johnny Hekker and long snapper JJ Jansen) have never gotten a nod.

Some notable Panthers who have yet to make a Pro Bowl include wideouts DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson, offensive tackle Taylor Moton and linebacker Shaq Thompson. And they have a few more—defensive tackle Derrick Brown, linebacker Frankie Luvu and cornerback Jaycee Horn—who could break out for one this season as well.

But, the man of this particular hour is Chinn, whose special and versatile skill set should make for an all-star mix in the near future.

