Panthers will play Bryce Young in preseason opener vs. Jets

Bryce Young will be making his NFL (preseason) debut in less than a week.

Following this morning’s practice, Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich confirmed that his rookie quarterback will play in the team’s first summer exhibition against the New York Jets next weekend. He did, however, stop short of providing any specifics about the plan for Young.

“It’s pretty much all laid out,” Reich told reporters on Sunday. “Not gonna go into the details of that just yet. But lookin’ forward to it, right? The Jets are a really good team. Obviously, they got an elite quarterback, very talented offense, one of the better defenses in the NFL. So it’ll be a good test for us.”

Four-time Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers and the Jets will be flying into the Carolinas for joint practices starting on Wednesday, Aug. 9. The squads will then square off at Bank of America Stadium at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Reich also added that they’ll take Young’s outing as it comes during the contest and throughout the preseason.

“There is flexibility in the plan,” he said. “There has to be, right? That’s just bein’ smart about it. So, we have a general idea of how many plays we get through the whole preseason. But that can be adjusted by 10 or 20 percent depending on how things go.”

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire