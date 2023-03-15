Free agent tight end Hayden Hurst is heading to Carolina.

Hurst and the Panthers plan to sign a contract once free agency officially begins this afternoon, according to multiple reports.

The 29-year-old Hurst was a first-round pick of the Ravens in 2018. He played two years in Baltimore before he was traded to Atlanta, where he played two more years. Last year he signed a one-year contract with the Bengals. He caught 52 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns in Cincinnati last season.

The Panthers have the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and we don’t yet know who they will take, but we now know that Hurst will be one of the targets for the Panthers’ rookie quarterback.

Panthers plan to sign Hayden Hurst originally appeared on Pro Football Talk