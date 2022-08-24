Bills quarterback Josh Allen won’t be on the field for Friday’s preseason game against the Panthers, but the newly anointed starting quarterback in Carolina will be playing.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said at his Wednesday press conference that the plan is for Baker Mayfield to get the start against the Bills this week. Rhule said he expects to have Mayfield in the game into the second quarter.

Rhule said the plan for playing time will be the same for the team’s other starters as they try to build momentum behind Mayfield going into their Week 1 date with the Browns.

With Mayfield named the starter, Sam Darnold will be the No. 2 for the Panthers and he’ll relieve Mayfield Friday. P.J. Walker is also set to play while third-round pick Matt Corral is out for the year with a Lisfranc injury.

Panthers plan to play Baker Mayfield into second quarter Friday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk