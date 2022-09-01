Panthers placing QB Sam Darnold on IR

The Carolina Panthers came into the day needing to make room on their new 53-man roster for a kicker. So, they did.

Per general manager Scott Fitterer, the team will officially place quarterback Sam Darnold on the injured reserve. The fifth-year passer will be eligible to return after four weeks, with the timetable beginning at the start of the regular season.

“We think it’s four to six [weeks]. There was a lot of concern that it would be six to eight,” Rhule said following Wednesday’s practice. “They did additional testing and the great news is it didn’t have some of the structural issues that can maybe sometimes come with that injury. So it should be about four to six weeks.”

Darnold was carted away from last week’s season finale after Buffalo Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer rolled over his left foot. He was later diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain.

As for who will be on the roster by Week 1, PJ Walker is in line to be the backup to Baker Mayfield while Eddy Piñeiro has taken over kicking duties for the injured Zane Gonzalez.

