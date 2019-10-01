Panthers place Pro Bowl defensive lineman Kawann Short on injured reserve

The Carolina Panthers defense will be without one of its best players for the remainder of the season.

Kawann Short placed on IR

The Panthers placed defensive tackle Kawann Short, a two-time Pro Bowler, on injured reserve on Tuesday.

“KK has done everything he could possibly do to try to play these past two games,” general manager Marty Hurney said via the team’s website. “But we have made the decision that it is in the best long-term interest of KK and the team that he undergo surgery to fix his shoulder and focus on his rehab and get ready for next season.”

Short will undergo surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff. He suffered the injury in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and hasn’t played since.

Carolina promoted defensive lineman Bryan Cox Jr. off its practice squad to help fill Short’s place.

A second-round pick out of Purdue in 2013, Short has played 96 games with 73 starts for the Panthers. He was a Pro Bowler last year, when he was credited with 42 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 7 quarterback hits, 3 sacks and a forced fumble. He was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2015.

He had been selected as a team captain for the first time this season.

The Carolina Panthers placed defensive lineman Kawann Short, No. 99, on season-ending injured reserve on Tuesday. (Getty Images)

