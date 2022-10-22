Panthers place Pat Elflein on injured reserve

The Panthers will have a different offensive line combination this week, the first time this season their starting five has changed.

The team placed starting center Pat Elflein on injured reserve Saturday. The Panthers had Elflein on the injury report with a hip issue, and he didn’t practice this week but was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Bradley Bozeman will replace Elflein in the starting lineup.

Bozeman signed with Carolina this offseason after four years with the Ravens. He started 48 games the past three seasons for Baltimore.

The Panthers also announced they activated defensive tackle Bravvion Roy to the 53-player roster.

He was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and practiced this week.

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis is doubtful to play this week with a concussion, so Roy could help fill in for Ioannidis.

The Panthers also waived defensive tackle Phil Hoskins from the active roster and elevated quarterback Jacob Eason and cornerback Tae Hayes from the practice squad.

Eason is expected to back up PJ Walker again.

