Panthers place P Joseph Charlton on injured reserve

In a game-altering blunder, Carolina Panthers punter Joseph Charlton had a late fourth-quarter attempt blocked by the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday. Now, he’ll have to sit with that sour taste in his mouth for at least the next three weeks.

Charlton has tried his last punt for a while, as the Panthers have placed the boot on the injured reserve. The 24-year-old had been dealing with a back injury entering the week.

The 2021 sophomore season has not been that kind to the 6-foot-5 punter in terms of production either. Charlton has netted just 35.8 yards per attempt this year, the lowest average amongst all punters.

As a result, the team has signed another punter, Ryan Winslow, to the practice squad. Winslow, who also stands at 6-foot-5 (the Panthers may have a type), has racked up some mileage over his three-year professional career, with stints in Chicago, Arizona, Green Bay and a stop in the Alliance of America Football.

Safety Kenny Robinson, additionally, was signed up to the active roster to fill Charlton’s spot.

