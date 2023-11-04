Panthers place OLB Justin Houston on injured reserve

The Carolina Panthers will be without Justin Houston for more than just this weekend.

As announced by the team this afternoon, Houston has been placed on injured reserve and will now miss at least the next four games. The 34-year-old outside linebacker sustained a hamstring injury during the team’s Week 8 win over the Houston Texans.

Houston signed a one-year deal with the Panthers this past summer. The four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher, however, hasn’t made much of an imprint here in his 13th NFL season—as he’s amassed nine combined tackles and half a sack while playing in 41 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

Carolina’s defense has already been dealt an array of blows—as Houston will be joining cornerback Jaycee Horn, safety Jeremy Chinn and fellow linebackers Shaq Thompson, Yetur Gross-Matos, Marquis Haynes Sr. and Claduin Cherelus on the sideline. Safety Vonn Bell, who was ruled doubtful on the final Week 9 injury report, is also likely to miss tomorrow’s contest.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire